Fazil Murder in Surathkal, Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed in Four Station Limits on July 29

Mangaluru: To avoid any untoward incidents in Suratkal and neighbouring areas, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar imposed Section 144 CrPC from July 28 night at 10 pm to 6 am on July 30. In addition, schools and colleges in Panambur, Suratkal, Mulky and Bajpe police station limits will also remain closed on July 29.

In a video message, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “I share this message regarding the murder of Fazil – to avoid any untoward incidents, Section 144 CrPC under the Mangaluru Commissionerate has been imposed. We have set up 19 check posts in the Mangaluru police commissionerate limits to check vehicles”.

Kumar further said, “After 10 pm, we will check all the vehicles and the movement of every person moving around. Suspected persons will be taken into custody for verification. The murder of Fazil has created fear among the people. At the moment, the motive for Fazil’s murder is not clear. We have received the complaint. The case will be investigated, and the perpetrators will be arrested”.

Shashi Kumar also said, “Mangaluru is an education hub. Many come here to pursue their education and work. When we impose Section 144, senior citizens, children, women and those who go to work will face problems. We are working to crack Fazil’s murder case. I urge the people of Mangaluru to maintain peace and co-operate with the police”.

