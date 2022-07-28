Fazil Murder in Suratkal, Section 144 Imposed in Four Station Limits

Mangaluru: After the murder of Fazil in Suratkal, the police commissioner N Shashi Kumar using his power imposed Section 144 CrPC in four police station limits, on July 28.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the spot in Suratkal where Fazil was assaulted.

Addressing the mediapersons, N Shashi Kumar said, “On July 28, in the Suratkal police station limits, Fazil (23) was standing in front of a textile shop. At around 8 pm, four to five persons attacked Fazil. Eyewitnesses who were with Fazil during the time of the assault discussed the issue and filed a case at the Suratkal police station. We will find out the reason for the murder”.

The police commissioner further said, “The Suratkal area is a very sensitive area and to avoid any untoward incident, I have imposed Section 144 CrPC in Suratkal, Panambur, Mulki and Bajpe police station limits. Section 144 is imposed from 28 July at 10 pm to July 30 at 6 am. Liquor shops will remain closed during this period.”

