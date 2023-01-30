Fazil’s Father approaches Police Commissioner for Sharan Pumpwell’s Arrest

Mangaluru: Fazil’s father Umar Farooq approached Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on January 30 and appealed to him to arrest Sharan Pumpwell for his statement about the murder of his son Fazil at Mangalpet. Umar Farooq also requested the police commissioner to conduct further investigations into the murder.

In his appeal to the Police Commissioner Umar Farooq mentioned, “On July 28, 2022, my son Fazil was murdered by miscreants in the open marketplace. In this connection, a case was registered at the Suratkal police station. During investigations, 8 persons have been arrested and a charge sheet has been submitted to the court. I have been requesting to conduct a thorough inquiry to find out the mastermind behind my son’s murder but so far I have not received any answer”.

“On January 29, Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell, addressing the Shaurya Yatra in Tumkur, said that Fazil was killed in revenge for the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Sullia. Sharan Pumpwell commending the murder of my son during the Shaurya Yatra had said, “To give a befitting reply to the jihadis who were involved in the murder of Praveen Nettaru, our Hindu youths in Suratakal, killed Fazil in the open marketplace in broad daylight. This is the capacity of our Hindu youths”. It is suspected that Sharan Pumpwell had full information about the murder of my son and his involvement in the murder is suspected”.

Umar Farooq appealed to the Police Commissioner to arrest Sharan Pumpwell and reinvestigate Fazil’s murder case.

