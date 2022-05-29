Fazza Dubai Para-badminton: Bhagat, Dhillon, Joshi enter finals as India eyes rich haul



Dubai: Top Indian para shuttlers including Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat and reigning world champion Manasi Joshi battled past their respective opponents to enter the finals at the 4th Fazza Dubai Para-badminton International 2022 here on Saturday.

In total, nine Indian para shuttlers have made it to seven finals scheduled to be played on Sunday.

In men’s singles SL3, Bhagat, who won two gold medals at the recent Bahrain 2022 International, had to come back from a game down each to defeat an untiring Daisuke Fujihara of Japan, who eventually faltered after 18-all in the third game. Bhagat won 14-21, 21-14, 21-18 after fighting for 1 hour and 16 minutes.

“I never thought the match would go too long. I was trying to take control of the match but he was just not giving up, even though he looked tired. But I feel he gave up after 18-all in the third game,” said the 33-year-old who will play compatriot Nitesh Kumar in the final.

Kumar beat fellow Indian Manoj Sarkar, the Paralympic bronze medallist, in straight games 21-17, 21-16.

In the men’s singles SL4, as expected Tarun Dhillon and Indonesian Fredy Setiawan are set to play the final. “I am keenly looking forward to the game. In Tokyo, I lost the semifinal to him so it will be sort of a revenge match for me. He is my greatest opponent in Asia, so this will be good exposure for the Asian Para Games,” said Dhillon, who defeated Rickard Nilsson 21-15. 21-17.

Setiawan will play in three finals, including the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with Khalimatus Sadiyah and men’s doubles SL3-SL4 with Dwiyoko Dwiyoko.

Like India, Indonesia also made it to eight finals including an all-Indonesi’n game in men’s doubles Sl3-SL4.

Manasi vs Mandeep in SL3 final

Among women, it will be an all-Indian tussle for the gold medal in the women’s singles SL3. Reigning world champion Manasi Joshi overcame a second game scare to defeat Australia’s Celine Aurelie Vinot 21-13, 22-24, 21-19, and book the final against Mandeep Kaur, who defeated Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar 21-15, 21-9, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) informed in a release on Saturday.

“It was a good match. I always get nervous when I play with Parul didi. She is senior to me. I tried to make her move around the court,” said the 26-year-old Kaur, who aims to qualify for the World Championships.

Among others, promising Manisha Ramadass and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan have advanced to the final as well.

Promising Manisha, Nithya advance

While Manisha had t’ dip deep to beat Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren 24-22, 22-20, Nithya defeated Thailand’s Chae Saeyang 21-18, 21-10. Manisha meets Japan’s Akiko Sugino, whom she defeated in three games at the Brazil International.

Mandeep and Manisha are also through to the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 finals after getting a walkover from Parmar and Palak Kohli.

Meanwhile, Dhinagaran Pandurangan and Sivarajan Solaimalai will face top seeds from Hong Kong, Chu Man Kai, and Wong Chun Yim in the men’s doubles SH6 final.