FBI identifies source of threat made against New Jersey synagogues

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said that it had identified the source of the threat made against unspecified New Jersey area synagogues.



Washington: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said that it had identified the source of the threat made against unspecified New Jersey area synagogues.

The person “no longer poses a danger to the community,” the FBI’s Newark field office tweeted on Friday.

“We would like to remind the public, to remain vigilant and if they observe suspicious activity to report it to law enforcement immediately,” the agency added.

The FBI did not publicly identify the suspect, but James E. Dennehy, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Newark office, said the man was from New Jersey and investigators believed he was acting alone, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media reports.

The FBI said on Thursday that it had “received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in New Jersey.