FCM Conducts All India Football Federation’s E-Certificate Course at Yenepoya

Mangaluru: The Football club Mangalore conducted, the All India Football Federation’s E-Certificate Course at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Soccer Ground, Derlakatte from October 21 to 25.

Twenty-Four candidates attended the above course from various states. Shailesh Karkera, Leed Instructor, AIFF Head of Grassroots Department, Delhi, Biby Thomas, Asst Instructor, FC Mangalore, Suma N, Asst Instructor Tamilnadu and Surya Prakash Yadav, Asst Instructor Bihar conducted the course.

Satyanarayana, Deputy Chairman of the AIFF Grassroots Leaders course/Gen Secretary of Karnataka state Football Association was the Chief Guest for the Valedictory function.

Certificates were distributed to the successful students on October 25th, 2022 at the Yenepoya Soccer Ground. Staff and students were present at the function.

