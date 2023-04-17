Fearing Opponent Sorake Hurling Baseless Allegations – K Annamalai

Udupi: “Fearing his opponent Congress candidate, former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake is hurling baseless allegations against me”, said State BJP Election Co-Convener K Annamalai.

Replying to former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake’s statement on April 17, Annamalai said, “Sorake is thinking that all are like him, but we are honest in our work. I will not comment against anyone”.

“Congress is always involved in baseless allegations which shows their frustration. Our BJP Candidate Gurme Suresh Shetty will win with a big margin”, said Annamalai.

Annamalai also said, “Yes I came by Helicopter because we have a busy schedule during the elections. We have scheduled five programs in Sullia, Thirthahalli and Chickkamagaluru and we need to be there on time. Sorake is my good friend, I will not comment against him”.

