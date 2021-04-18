Spread the love



















Fearing poaching, Assam Cong candidates to stay at a hotel



Guwahati: Apprehending poaching by the rival party, the main opposition Congress in Assam on Saturday assembled its candidates at a hotel here, party sources said, adding they would stay there till the results of the recently held Assembly election are declared on May 2.

“Congress candidates would remain together at a hotel till the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 2,” a party leader said.

AICC General Secretary and the party’s Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh claimed that the “Mahajot (grand alliance) would secure a big majority in the 126-member assembly”.

Congress leaders held a closed door meeting in Guwahati on Saturday.

Congress Legislator Party leader Debabrata Saikia said Saturday’s meeting is “almost a normal meeting after the election and some strategies were taken in the meeting”.

After a week’s stay in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidates returned to Assam on Friday after the Covid-19 cases were rising in the west Indian state.

The AIUDF is a partner of the 10-party “Mahajot”.

Another ally of the grand alliance, Bodoland People’s Front has shifted its candidates from Assam to a neighbouring country fearing poaching by rival camps.

The 3-phase polls in Assam concluded on April 6 and results will be declared on May 2.