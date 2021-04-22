Fearing that ‘CORONA’ may Lead to ‘SORONA’, Tipplers Storm Liquor Shops to Stock Up….

Spread the love



















Fearing that ‘CORONA’ may lead to ‘SORONA’ (‘No Liquor’ in Konkani), Tipplers storm Liquor Shops in the City to Stock Up on their Favourite Booze anticipating Lockdown Could Happen Soon

Mangaluru: With the government and district administration enforcing a total curfew on Friday 23 April from 9 pm until 6 am on Monday 26 April, and with rumours going on that CM Yediyurappa may anytime enforce a LOCKDOWN again, the tipplers in the City are storming the liquor shops to buy their favourite booze and stock up for the two dry days. I am not quite sure as to how much this total weekend curfew will help in containing the spread of Coronavirus, however, people have already been stocking up with their favourite booze prior to the total two-day curfew that kicks in this weekend. Liquor shops have been enjoying good sales since the last few days after the government announced the Night Curfew and weekend curfew.

But may it be a total curfew, for the common citizen, liquor is always available on those days – it’s just more expensive. Liquor is available in plenty – all you need to know is a number to call or know some people who can arrange liquor. While the City’s most happening crowd raise the issues either on political or religious grounds, the rest will chill out and take a break from their hectic two days weekend schedule. But for those party animals or those who don’t belong to the “Alcoholics Anonymous” group, getting their favourite brands supplied and getting their job done, during “Total Curfew Days” is just like a piece of cake.

Prior to the weekend curfew that kicks off on Friday night at 9 pm, those looking to party over the weekend seemed to be unperturbed since they know that alcohol will still be available at some “unknown” outlets. This Thursday evening, the beer guzzlers, wine lovers and regular tipplers were seen shopping in full gear for their favourite booze at their favourite liquor dealers and have piled up enough stock to last for a couple of days. Rumours are that a few wine shops and bars have made provisions for their loyal patrons to ensure the cash registers keep ringing through the dry spell?

Following the curfew enforced for this weekend, a part of Mangaloreans has been left biting their nails. Late Friday night, Saturday and Sunday being weekend, literally has taken the fizz out of the City’s party animals. However, some party people have already decided to have a social spree at their homes, inviting friends-having stocked up their refrigerators with their customary weekend beer and wine coolers. But there are some who are worried to have some parties at home, fearing that they may get busted by cops for Covid-19 violations. But Mangaloreans know how to fool the city cops, anyhow- no matter what?

“Two dry days in a row is harsh. But we stocked up well in advance and we know where to find liquor during these two days. Getting booze on dry days is just a phone call away,” said Naveen, an IT employee while he was loading his car near Wines and Spirits, Kadri. “I really don’t know if a total curfew for the sake of preventing the spread of virus does any good. It’s a good way for liquor dealers to sell liquor illegally with higher prices, and for those to pocket their “moolah”-that’s it. Such bans and curfews are meaningless and useless” said Joachim in “high spirits” while buying a bagful of “spirits” at M Pais & Sons, Mangaluru, the Vintage Store since 1880.

Keith Pais, the proprietor of M Pais and Sons speaking to team Mangalorean said, “The sales have been really good since Monday, since people have been buying their alcohol, and not taking any chance of a lockdown happening. Tomorrow will be the busiest day prior to the two days closure on Saturday and Sunday. We will be open without a lunch break on Friday. Owing to the sweltering heat, beer has been selling like “hot-cakes”, and we couldn’t keep up with the clients’ demand. Business has been really good this week”.

Knowing the demand, at some wine stores, customers were charged more than the MRP- but no one cared to argue with the seller, because they knew it won’t help anyhow. Even I got charged extra- Rs 130 for a beer bottle with MRP Rs 115? For some out of state people wanting to celebrate the occasion at a bar or a pub in the City, they’ll be stunned when they learn that Saturday and Sunday are total curfew days. If you are among those who don’t care whether the celebration is today or tomorrow or the day after, then it may not matter to you. But, for those to whom the celebration is all about today or tomorrow, wanting to consume few cocktails legally, it does matter. The enforced curfew days are meaningless when it is not illegal to consume alcohol on these days; it is illegal only to sell alcohol?

Catholic weddings are quite affected, and that Catholic Roce/Weddings in Mangaluru are incomplete without alcohol-and off course the consumption needs to be legal. Rather than the prohibition on curfew days (which only serve to fuel an illicit, where **** can make some extra bucks, where liquor dealers can jack up their product prices, a profitable avenue for law-breakers), it’s legal and responsible consumption that the governments need to focus on. Unless, of course, they even bother to address the other directive principles. Consumption of liquor should be monitored and controlled by the government throughout the year and not just during a pandemic.

So, to all you Tipplers out there, have a good night of sleep tonight, and get ready for your BIG shopping spree tomorrow at your favourite liquor shop to buy your favourite liquor, beer or wine for the weekend – and I say “CHEERS” well in advance. But Drink responsibly and stay home safe- Don’t Come Out or DRIVE or RIDE- it’s pandemic Time and not party time?