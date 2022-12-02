Feast day of Sick and Sufferings at St Joseph Vaz Shrine Mudipu



Mangaluru: Day of Sick and sufferings was observed on the first day of Annual feast of St Joseph Vaz Shrine Mudipu.

Day of the sick and suffering was observed as a preparation for the annual feast of St Joseph Vaz on 1st December 2022. The special healing adoration and prayer was conducted by Rev Fr Abraham D’souza SVD, Director Divine Call Centre Mulki and presided over Holy Eucharistic Celebration and prayed over sick and the sufferings.

Rev Fr Assisi Rebello Shrine Rector, Rev Fr. Ronald Pinto concelebrated the Eucharist. Many devotees brought sick people and received blessings from Jesus through the intercession of St Joseph Vaz and pilgrims all over the diocese took part in the Eucharistic celebration. Rev Fr Vijay Machado compered the liturgical celebrations