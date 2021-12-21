Feast of Hope to Promote Inter-Faith Harmony during Christmas Celebration at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: With an intention to promote Inter-Faith Harmony, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru hosted “Christmas Celebrations-The Feast of Hope ” on Monday, 20 December 2021 in Fr L F Rasquinha Auditorium (LCRI) from 3 pm onwards. This Inter-Faith Harmony programme is not just a message, it has to be adopted in our everyday life. Some holidays remind us of the values that unite humanity, and the annual Season of Christmas is one of them. Though the holiday has many interpretations, the actual meaning of Christmas is Sharing, Caring and Giving, to commemorate the Birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas is a universal feast, and people of all religions, castes and creeds celebrate it very joyously and merrily. Many faiths come together to celebrate Christmas for many reasons, but the common theme unites them all. In today’s complex world, the need to accommodate diversity and find common ground is as relevant as ever. The display of colourful lights and colourful Stars during Christmas has been designed to reflect “a highly inclusive, all-welcoming celebration of peace and harmony,” and that Christmas reminds us “to keep improving spiritually in this lifetime — through unity in Thought, Word and Deed, and also in ‘Sharing, Caring and Giving’!

The programme began with a prayer rendered by the College Choir “CADENCE”, followed by a short skit depicting Inter-Faith harmony, which enthralled the audience and received loud applause. The welcome address was delivered by the programme coordinator Anup Denzil Veigas, from the Department of English. The guests seated on the dais were-Fr Rupesh Ashok Madtha-Director of YCS/YSM and editor of Konkani publication ‘Rakno’; Madhu Soodana Bhat S-Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax audit, Mangaluru; Sheik Moidin K M-the General Manager of Expertise India Operations; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ- Principal, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru; and Anup Denzil Veigas-programme coordinator.

In his speech, Fr Rupesh Madtha said, “What is Christmas? Christmas is not the birthday of Santa Claus but of Jesus Christ. Santa is a tradition but Jesus Christ is the centre of this feast. Jesus Christ is not a story rather history. God so loved the world he could not resist himself then sharing his son with us. That is Christmas where the son of God comes to this space and time to show God’s love in its deepest form. There were two messages-

1. Jesus Christ came to this world as a human being that is to show the greatness of human life and to teach how we must live as humans. Today we have experts in all fields but we lack experts in humanness. The world badly is in need of human values like love, forgiveness, kindness, generosity etc which Jesus taught and practiced. The golden rule of Jesus, “do to others what you would expect others to do to you. ” So ‘grow in human values – glow in divine nature.’

2. We need to concentrate more on spirituality than on religiosity. Religion without spirituality is like perfume without fragrance and a lifeless body. No founder of the religion founded the religion as it is now. They only taught a way of life. It is we who formed religion after them. The intoxication with religiosity is dangerous to society. Our own religion should be combined with spirituality, the soul of religion. Religiosity is more of external and ‘Outside performance’ whereas Spirituality is more of internal connection to life and heart and it is ‘Inside perfection.’ We need to be people of ‘Dharma’ and not ‘drama.’ ‘Our religion should be within ourselves and our friendship should be with everyone. This Christmas season let us all join together as one, irrespective of caste and creed, and unite ourselves to bring peace and harmony. We need to applaud St Aloysius College for their initiative in organizing this Inter-Faith Harmony programme to mark the Feast of Hope, in order to bring peace, love and harmony to society. Wish you all a Merry Christmas and blessed season ahead”, added Fr Madtha..

Madhu Soodana Bhat speaking on the occasion said, “These interfaith programmes will unite people of all religions. This is indeed a unique celebration initiated by St Aloysius College, in promoting Inter-Faith harmony. What is harmony? It is something that brings inner peace. It comes from within us. We should all work in unity to maintain peace and harmony in the eyes of God. We are all equal and we should never incite communal riots and hatred among different faiths. Today this programme highlighting harmony during Christmas has brought us together irrespective of religion. So during this Christmas season let us spread the message to love another and maintain peace throughout. As Christmas day approaches it calls upon us to stand against hate, jealousy, communal disharmony etc and spread the joy of Sharing, Caring and Giving”.

Sheik Moidin KM in his speech said, “Mangaluru has a varied culture and tradition, and we all should try to mingle with people of other faith and learn their culture and traditions, rather than create disharmony through hate, jealousy and discrimination. But sadly we have failed in one thing, that is Humanity. No one is bothered to traverse humanity. We need to reach and learn about other religions and not criticize. We need to stop the hate and embrace love and friendship. As students try to be leaders of tomorrow-break the barrier of religion and make a difference in society. Remember that as leaders people will follow you. Accept others’ culture and tradition, and try to live in unity and harmony. And doing that we all can make a difference and live with peace and harmony”.

In His presidential address, Fr Praveen Martis SJ said, ”We should all live in harmony and peace, and never give a chance for hate and communal tensions. Let’s celebrate this Feast of Hope with peace and love, also Share and Give- that should be our motto. Our three guests delivered really good messages during this joyous season. Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting. It is happiness as we see the joy in people. It is forgetting self and finding time for others. It is discarding the meaningless and stressing the true values. There’s nothing like bad things happening to a good person to bring out the spirit of giving in others. And there’s nothing like the Christmas holiday season to get people in the mood to be cheerful givers. So this season let’s share and give to others”.

Prizes were distributed to the winners in photography, Poster making, Videography etc contests. Ian Castelino introduced Fr Rupesh Madtha, Ms Akhila J introduced Bhat, and Ms Vinora Saldanha introduced Sheik Moidin. The vote of thanks was proposed by Junaid Ansare, while the programme was meticulously compered by Miss Rachelle D’Souza and Conroy Rodrigues of B BA. And while we celebrate the meaningful Christmas of Sharing, Caring and Giving, let us also hope for peace and harmony.