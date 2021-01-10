Spread the love



















Feast of Infant Jesus Celebrated at Alangar Infant Jesus Shrine

Mangaluru: The feast of Infant Jesus was celebrated in a simple manner but meaningfully at Infant Jesus Shrine Alangar, on 10.01.2021 Sunday, following all Covid-19 restrictions like wearing the mask, sanitization, screening, social distancing etc.

Fr Vijay Machado director of Mangala Jyothi, Mangalore was the main celebrant. He said that Baptism of Jesus reveals three important elements namely;

We are God’s family

Jesus shares his nature with our sinful nature and makes it holy.

Jesus’ Messianic mission is revealed.

So through our baptism, we participate in the three-fold mission of Christ-Prophetic, Priestly, and kingly mission