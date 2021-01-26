Spread the love



















Feast of Infant Jesus celebrated in Katkere, Kundapur

Kundapur: The Feast of Infant Jesus was celebrated on a grand scale here in Katkere, Koteshwar, Kundapur.

Carmelites run this Shrine since 1998. Every year devotees throng to this place for prayers, and there were more than a thousand people this year even though there were COVID restrictions for the three days of festivities. Fr Alban D’Souza from Kalmady preached a heartwarming retreat for 3 days in preparation for the feast.

On the feast day, Fr Pius James D’Souza Provincial Superior of Carmelites of Karnataka Goa Province presided over the festive Mass. In his homily, referring to the recent encyclical of Pope Francis he said that we are all brothers and sisters in faith hence we cannot afford to live as strangers rather we have to live in fraternity in order to participate in the life of heaven. Fr Stany Tauro, the Dean of Kundapur Varado, thanked the Katkere Carmelite priests who are ever available to render spiritual ministry whenever they are called for. He also said that the Infant Jesus Shrine in Katkere is an oasis that quenches the spiritual thirst of the local people.

Fr Alwyn Sequeira, Superior of the Monastery thanked all those who rendered service for three days. Fr Ronald Serrao, Rector of St. Joseph Seminary, Vicar Provincial of Carmelites Fr George Santhumayor, Rector of Infant Jesus Shrine, Mangalore Fr Charles Serrao, former Superiors and members Frs Boniface, Sylvester, William, Rayan, Steven and forty other priests concelebrated in the Mass.

Fr Deep Fernandes, Delegate Provincial of Secular Carmel read out the donors list. Bro. Avith Pais animated the Liturgy. Fr Steven Lobo was in charge of media and looked after the live coverage. The Koteshwar Parish youth under the able guidance of their Parish Priest Fr. Cyril Menezes and animator Mr Felix Pinto looked after the smooth running of the liturgy, vehicular movement and food arrangements. Br. Aaron Babush, Choir Master at Infant Jesus Shrine Mangalore, led the singing.



