Feast of Mother Mary, Our Lady of Angels of Portiuncula celebrated at St. Anne’s Friary

Mangaluru: The feast of Mother Mary, Our Lady of Angels of Portiuncula was celebrated solemnly at St. Anne’s Friary, Bejai, Mangaluru It was a feast of the patroness of St. Anne’s Friary Chapel as it is called Portiuncula Chapel. 2nd August is an important and holy day for the thousands of Franciscans all over the world as they celebrate the feast of Portiuncula, the cradle of the Franciscan Order. As St. Francis of Assisi was pondering over his holy vocation when he heard the voice from the Damiano Cross, “Francis go and rebuild my Church”. He started repairing the churches: the first one was St. Damiano Chapel, the second one was St. Peter’s Church and the third one was Portiuncula, Mary the Our Lady of Angels. Portiuncula means “little portion”.

It was in Portiuncula St. Francis began his first Order in 1209 and second Order of Poor Clares in 1212. This Chapel is now enclosed in a Basilica in Assisi which is 5 K.m. far from the main Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. This is the mother house of all Franciscans. St. Francis used to say to his brothers according to the biographer of St. Francis, St. Thomas of Solano, “If you are driven from one door in this chapel enter by another door”. He begged his brothers never to leave this place. This place is known for “Portiuncula indulgence” or in Italian it is called “Perdono d’Assisi”. Whoever confesses his or her sins, attends the Holy Eucharist and receives communion, recites the creed and says one Our Father, one Hail Mary and prays for the intentions of the Holy Father, will get plenary indulgence.

St. Anne’s friary celebrated this feast with more than 50 priests, nearly one hundred religious women and hundreds of lay faithful. Most Rev.Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore diocese was the principal celebrant who preached in his homily about the importance of Portiuncula and Portiuncula indulgence. Rev. Dr Rocky D’Cunha, the superior, thanked the gathering at the end of the Holy Eucharist. The angelic Padre Pio choir led by Joe helped the people to pray and participate in the Holy Eucharist in a meaningful and devout way.

