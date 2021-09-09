Spread the love



















Feast of Nativity of Our Mother Mary Celebrated at St Vincent Pallotti Church, Banasawadi

Bengaluru: The annual feast of Nativity of Our Mother Mary was celebrated at St. Vincent Pallotti Church, Banasawadi, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, the 8th Sept ’21. The service in Konkani commenced at 8.00am in the morning at the Church premises with the blessing of newly grown sheaves of paddy corn by Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Manohar Josly Noronha along with other Guest Priests and Clergy from the Parish. Little Children of the Parish, though in small numbers offered flowers to Mother Mary in traditional way by singing hymns in praise of Infant Mary in Konkani along with other Parishioners and members of Konkani Choir Group. Thereafter, the Priests, along with Lectors, Children & Parishioners proceeded to the Church carrying blessed paddy corn and statue of Infant Mary to celebrate Holy Mass.

The main celebrant during the Eucharistic Service was Rev. Fr. Donny Cardoza (Redemptorist) , who along with co-celebrants Rev. Fr. Manohar Josly Noronha (Parish Priest), Rev. Fr. Joel, Rev.Fr. Benedict Monteiro, Rev. Fr. Victor Martis, Rev. Fr. William Dcunha, Rev. Fr. Ashok Mascarenhas andRev. Fr. Arogya Das (Asst. Parish Priest), offered the feast mass in KONKANI. The homily on this occasion was also delivered by main celebrant Rev. Fr. Donny Cardoza on the day’s theme – Mary – Our Mother and also on the Days Intention of Families & Girl Child.

The Konkani Choir Group, ably supported the Eucharistic Service by singing melodious hymns during the Service.

Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Manohar Noronha, at the conclusion of Eucharistic Celebrations, thanked Main Celebrant and other Co-celebrants for their presence and also thanked Rev. Fr. Philip (Founder – Parish Priest) and Rev. Fr. Paul D’souza (Asst. Parish Priest) who could not attend the service due to personal reasons.

Parish Priest also greeted all the Parishioners who participated in the Eucharistic Celebration in person though in moderate numbers and also those attended the mass ON-LINE from their homes and received blessings from Mother Mary on her Nativity Feast Day.

He also acknowledged every one’s contribution and participation in preparation to Nativity Feast, during Nine Days Novena held along with mass every day in the evening from 30th Aug ’21 at 5.45pm, making it a memorable and meaningful one. Members of each of the nine zones animated 9 day’s Novena, having its unique theme on the life of Mother Mary on each day. He thanked Mr. Lewlyn & Mr. Rony for helping in webcasting all the novena days masses including Feast Day mass On-line on Parish YouTube Channel.

He also thanked Members of St. Vincent Pallotti Konkani Kutamb for making all necessary arrangements for the mass and also thanked other Parishioners & Religious involved in the arrangements.

Vote of Thanks on behalf of Konkani Kutamb was proposed by Mr. Wilfred Fernandes, Secretary of the Konkani Kutamb of St. Vincent Pallotti Church.

Blessed corn was distributed at the end of service to all the families of parishioners inside the Church. The blessed corn was provided by Mr. Rony Perira of Nitte, Karkala, whose help & support is acknowledged.

The food grains and other groceries, donated by Parishioners during this festival season including novena days, as offerings shall be distributed to the poor and needy of the Parish Community after the feast.

News & Pics : Konkani Kutamb, SVP Church, Banasawadi, Bengaluru

