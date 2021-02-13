Spread the love



















Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes Celebrated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital campus witnessed a solemn celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes on 11th February 2021.

The celebration began with a festal mass at 7:00 a.m. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions was the main celebrant and preached a meaningful homily. During his reflection, he highlighted the significance of the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital welcomed and proposed the vote of thanks. Fr J.B. Crasta, Chaplain FMHMC&H, and Fr Denis Suares, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Panir were the concelebrants.

Holy Father Pope Francis has declared this year beginning from 8th December 2020 as the year of St. Joseph. To mark this event, the Statue of St Joseph was blessed and erected in the Chapel. The festal celebration culminated with the Rosary in front of the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes. The Statue of Sacred Heart of Jesus was blessed and erected in the hostel premises.

The Faculty, Staff, students and well-wishers participated in the Eucharistic Celebration and Rosary.