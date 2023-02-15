Feast of Relic of St Anthony Celebrated at Jeppu Ashram

Mangaluru: Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza the emeritus Bishop of Mangalore offered the Holy Mass in honour of the Relic of Saint Anthony. The Bishop in his message said that St Anthony in his short life through his tongue preached the word of God continuously. He sacrificed his life and made other’s life beautiful. He called on the people gathered to take an example from the life of Saint Anthony and contribute to making other’s life comfortable.

Boniface Pinto professor of the propaedeutic year at St Joseph’s Seminary Jeppu preached the homily during the mass. He spoke on the day’s theme “Tounge is a gift from God”, Saint Anthony made use of his tongue to preach the word of God and to fill hope in the life of people. He spent himself fully performing miracles, all for God in return blessed Saint Anthony by keeping his tongue fresh even after eight centuries of his demise. This is an indication that whenever people obey God, love Him and serve Him, He in return blesses them.

Earlier during the day a Holy Mass was offered for the inmates at the Ashram at 6 am by Fr Larry Pinto. At 8.15 am Holy Mass was offered in Milagres Fr Rupesh Tauro. Fr Daniel Veigas offered Holy Mass at the Ashram for all the benefactors and invites. After which food was served to all. At 4.30 pm mass was offered in Malayalam at Milagres Church for all the Malayalam-speaking people.

All donors were honoured with a candle as gratitude. Special prayers were offered for the souls of all those who died in the Turkey and Syria earthquake by lighting the candles. Several priests from in and around Mangalore City, Religious Sisters and thousands of people participated in the Celebrations.

Fr J B Crasta the director of the Ashram thanked all those who extended their support to organize the feast. Fr Rupesh Tauro and Fr Larry Pinto the Asst directors cooperated to make the celebration successful.

Like this: Like Loading...