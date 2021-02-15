Spread the love



















Feast of Relic of St Anthony Celebrated

Mangaluru: Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, the Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore, celebrated the feast of the Relic of St Anthony at the Milagres Church grounds accompanied by tens of concelebrant priests on February 15.

In his message, the Bishop said that St Anthony is a great gift God has given to the Holy Church. If we live the values of St Anthony, then that is the true honour we give to St Anthony.

Fr Roquin Pinto, the professor at St Joseph Inter-diocesan Seminary Jeppu, preached the homily on St Anthony’s virtues. In his sermon, he pointed out that St Anthony made use of his tongue to preach the word of God and speak well of fellow human beings. God, in return, has preserved his tongue without decay. Its eight centuries now since St Anthony died to this world, but his tongue has remained incorrupt. There is a message in this miracle. The message is that if we use our tongue to praise God and bring joy to people through our encouraging words, God will bless us in abundance. Fr Roquin called on the congregation to use the faculty of speech God has given in the right way.

At the end of the festive mass Fr Clifford Fernandes, the Parish Priest of St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu prayed for the COVID affected world. Because of COVID-19, thousands of people around the world have died, thousands have fallen sick, and millions have become jobless. The economy of the world has crushed. Keeping this situation in mind, Fr Clifford asked St Anthony to intercede to God for the world while the congregation prayed with lighted candles.

Fr Onil D’Souza, the Director of the Ashram, thanked all those who toiled to organize the feast and make it successful.