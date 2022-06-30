Feast of St Aloysius Gonzaga Celebrated at St Aloysius High School

Mangaluru: The feast of St. Aloysius Gonzaga, the patron Saint of St. Aloysius institutions was celebrated on 21 st June 2022 in the St Aloysius High School hall, Kodialbail, Mangaluru. Novena Prayers were conducted in the chapel for Catholic students prior to the Feast and Eucharistic celebration on 17 th of June.

All the students gathered in the hall for a cultural programme. God’s presence was invoked through a prayer song led by school choir under the guidance of Mrs. Renny Vas. A very beautiful welcome dance was performed by our students to welcome the gathering under the guidance of Mrs. Chris Evert and Mrs. Shalma Saldanha

The Programme was initiated through lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais, along with S.P.L, assistant S.P.L and Secretary of the school. The winners of the poster competition on the topic ‘St Aloysius Gonzaga’ were rewarded with prizes. Rev. Fr. Gerald Furtado S.J., the Headmaster, Lancy D’Souza Assistant headmaster were escorted to the dais by Master Reesh R SPL, Miss Vival Assistant SPL and Mohammed Rehan Secretory of the school.

Addressing the gathering Headmaster highlighted the life of St. Aloysius Gonzaga and advised the students to try to live the life based on the values taught by St. Aloysius Gonzaga. ‘Aaike’ a social drama relating to the life of St. Aloysius Gonzaga was enacted by our students under the guidance of Mrs. Bharati N K and Praveen Monteiro.

Mrs.Shalma Saldanha co-ordinated the programme. Master Reesh R proposed a vote of thanks. Entire programme was anchored by our students, Master Joshua Pereira and Ms. Naomi Mascarenhas. Mohammed Rehan welcomed the gathering. Programme wound up with refreshment.