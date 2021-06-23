Spread the love



















Feast of St Aloysius Gonzaga Celebrated by Harihar St Aloysius PU College

“It’s better to be the child of God than king of the whole world”

Mangaluru: St Aloysius PU College, Harihar celebrated the Feast of St Aloysius Gonzaga on Monday 21st of June 2021. The celebration began with the Master of the ceremony Mr Vivan Laster Pinto introducing and welcoming the Chief guests, management, staff and students.

The Introduction was followed by feeling the presence of God through an inter-religious prayer conducted by Mrs Neelu VB. The inter-religious prayer began with a meditation followed by the scripture readings and a bhajan sung by the coordinator of the programme Ms Princy Flavia Pinto.

The welcoming of the gathering was done by a serene dance by the student Sowmya Clara followed by a welcome speech by the Vice – Principal of the college Mrs Pushpalatha Urs along with the Co-ordinator Ms Princy Flavia Pinto escorting the dignitaries to the dais. The Chief guests Fr Maxim Rasquina SJ- Campus Minister of Loyola College-Manvi; Fr. John Thomas SJ- Principal of Loyola PU College-Manvi, Fr Melwyn D’cunha SJ-Principal of Loyola College-Manvi; Fr. Eric Mathias SJ-the Superior of st Aloysius PU College-Harihar; Fr. Pravin Martis SJ- Finance Officer, St Aloysius PU College-Harihar; Fr Rayappa SJ- Director of St Aloysius PU College Hostel-Harihar; Sch Preethesh -the Assistant Director of St Aloysius PU College-Harihar Hostel, Staff and the students were formally welcomed.

A beautiful ambience of music was created by Diksha and the group singing a melody on this occasion. The College felicitated the Staff and the students for their relentless work towards the covid relief programme and the citations were distributed through the dignitaries of the programme. The chief guest of the programme Fr Melwyn D’Cunha SJ addressed the gathering with his keynote speech and motivated all by his words.

Chief Guest Fr Maxim Rasquina SJ was honoured by the dignitaries for his selfless service followed by his speech which inspired all to be better in our work each day. A video presentation on the Spandana work carried by the college in this time of the pandemic was beautifully presented followed by Ms Al Jaseena Hameed conducting games for the staff and students.

The Superior of the college Fr Eric Mathias SJ addressed the gathering and also extended his heartfelt gratitude for everyone who made this celebration a memorable one by their presence. The Programme ended on a beautiful note by singing the college anthem and planting the saplings followed by lunch.

