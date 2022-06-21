Jesuit Priests Celebrate the Feast of St Aloysius Gonzaga-the Patron of Catholic Youth, Teenagers & Seminarians on Monday, 20 June 2022 at St Aloysius PUC Loyola Hall

“There is no more evident sign that anyone is a saint and of the number of the elect, than to see him leading a good life and at the same time a prey to desolation, suffering, and trials. He who wishes to love God does not truly love Him if he has not an ardent and constant desire to suffer for His sake.”-Saint Aloysius Gonzaga

Mangaluru: Who was St. Aloysius Gonzaga? He is an Italian Jesuit Saint of the 16th century, and a Patron of Catholic Youth, Teenagers and Seminarians. Aloysius is the Latin form of Gonzaga’s given name, Luigi. In English, the equivalent form would be Louis. Even before his time as a Jesuit, Aloysius was known for his love of prayer and fasting. As a Jesuit at the Roman College, he continued to devote his time to prayer and practices of austerity.

Pope Benedict XIII canonized Aloysius in 1726, and three years later declared him to be the patron of youth. The things that Aloysius did were done because of his belief in the reality and dynamics of the love of God. Aloysius Gonzaga loved God by loving others, especially the sick! We are called to love God by loving others as well – all those who need God’s comfort and care and assurance.

And to carry on His legacy and his teachings, locally paying a respectful tribute to the Great Saint, the feast of St. Aloysius Gonzaga was celebrated with love to their Patron, on Monday, 20 June 2022 ( The actual feast day is 21 June) at St Aloysius PUC Loyola Hall. The main celebrant was Rev. Fr J B Saldanha, Parish Priest, Bejai Parish and PRO, Mangalore Diocese, joined by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal, St Aloysius College; Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ-Principal-St Aloysius PU College; Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ- Principal, St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School; among other Jesuit clergy.

In his homily, Rev. Fr J B Saldanha said, “You have a wonderful example in St Aloysius who chose to be a man for others in spite of his affluence and power. He has set such an inspirational example for all of us. He lived the values of charity, always keeping the others first in all his endeavours. He was humble to accept his shortcomings and surrendered to God. He is always remembered for his purity of thoughts and actions. His innocence and love for the suffering humanity should be our guiding principle in life. Let us pray to God to shower his graces on us to be like our patron by being witnesses to the values he lived”.

Also addressing the faithful gathered, Rector Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ said, “I have been the alumnus of this College for 13 consecutive years of my formative phase. Every time I visited the chapel, I was touched and affected by something deep and profound. There are two paintings on each side of the altar. They give us the illusion of statues. But they are paintings. The painting of Aloysius carrying the plague victim has always been an inspiration to live not for oneself but for and with others. That has inspired so many young people to the service of God. It is an invitation for all of you and me to imbibe the great values in life in whatever state or profession we take up”.

The feast mass was attended by St Aloysius Institutions staff and students. Rev Dr Praveen Martis, SJ Principal expressed his words of gratitude. He reiterated the values of charity, humility and purity as encapsulated by the main celebrant in his homily. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Fr Praveen Martis SJ said, “Today we celebrated the feast of a “favoured Son of the Jesuit Order” – Aloysius Gonzaga. Born in a rich family, He was instructed in the faith by his pious mother and early on manifested an inclination to religious life. The things that Aloysius did were done because of his belief in the reality and dynamics of the love of God: especially as it is expressed in the new law of loving that Jesus demonstrated and then commanded us to do!

”Aloysius Gonzaga loved God by loving others, especially the sick! We are called to love God by loving others as well – all those who need God’s comfort and care and assurance. If we do this in a particularly single-minded way we can even develop our own experience of perfection to a greater degree than what might be ordinary, and we will know a greater fullness of joy in God’s presence and delights at his right hand! Love one another as I have loved you! Even Pope Francis has advised the youth to take courage and serve the needy. Remember that we could make our life more beautiful by caring for and helping others. Aloysius Gonzaga is truly an inspiration for all of us, therefore we should follow his teachings” added Fr Praveen Martis.

In conclusion, in my perspective, St Aloysius Gonzaga is the model and inspiration for all of us, especially Catholic Youth, Teenagers and Seminarians. St Aloysius Gonzaga has shown us the way forward to face hurdles by JOURNEYING INWARDS in contemplation and JOURNEYING OUTWARDS in compassion. He contemplated the suffering of Jesus Christ and then reached out to the plague victims in compassion. Finally, he gave up his life for this cause.

Following in the footsteps of St Aloysius Gonzaga, we need to give when we are able to give! According to Mathew 25:35-36, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, ….”, we should know that giving is something done voluntarily. Giving should not be done under compulsion, coercion, duress, or conviction. There are some exceptions, of course. When you do give, you are to give what you have chosen in your heart. Those who take pity on those less fortunate than us are true neighbours and caregivers.

The joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care for and to make them smile is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone Else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty, we can spread a smile of joy. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now. Let’s give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives. Let us all follow in the teachings and footsteps of St Aloysius Gonzaga.

Happy Feast to all Aloysians! As an alumnus of this prestigious college, I end this article with a prayer-

“Father, you graced St Aloysius with an overwhelming love of your Son and so made him an effective instrument of your love for those who have least. Touch us, we pray, with that some love and help us speak of that of love to others, with words, yes, but with our lives, still more. Through Christ our Lord. Amen. St Aloysius Gonzaga, pray for us”.