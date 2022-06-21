Feast of St Aloysius of Gonzaga celebrated at St Aloysius Higher Pri School

Mangaluru: ‘It is better to be a child of God, than to be the King of the Whole World.’- St Aloysius Gonzaga. The feast of St Aloysius Gonzaga , our Patron Saint, was celebrated with pomp and show on 20 th June 2022. A beautiful programme was put up in the school auditorium by the students of grade 6.

Words of welcome were expressed by Joshua of class 6. A formal welcome following Indian tradition was rendered by the students to the gathering. Mrs Veena Menezes introduced the Chief Guest. Mrs Severine Pinto, Assistant Professor of the English Department was the Chief Guest of the day.

She quoted that St Aloysius Gonzaga is an epitome of sacrifice, his life an act worthy of emulation. To risk one’s own life at a tender age of 23 is definitely an unimaginable act, under normal circumstances. When plague was casting its devouring shadow, eclipsing life and youth he whole heartedly plunged himself into the caring of people affected and suffering from the ravages of the disease and on unfortunately contacting it breathed his last. Prize distribution was done for the winners of the competition held on this occasion.

Lovely cultural programme was put up by the students. Spoorthi of class 6 proposed the Vote of Thanks. The students of Class 1 and 2 of Kannada Section were given a set of school uniforms. The programme was compered by the students of class 6.

SPL Abhish and ASPL Lagan J S shared their joy on being elected the School Representatives by distributing sweets to all. To conclude the programme, the School Anthem was sung. The programme was witnessed by the dignitaries Fr Gerald Furtado SJ the Correspondent, Mrs Severine Pinto the Chief Guest, Mrs Jositta Noronha the Headmistress, Mrs Mangala Rai the Vice President of the PTA , Mr Liya D Souza the Assistant Headmaster.