Spread the love



















Feast of St Francis of Assisi celebrated at Atma Jyothi Ashram & Monte Marino-Farangipet

Mangaluru: Francis of Assisi (born Giovanni di Pietro di Bernardone; Italian:1181 or 1182 – 3 October 1226), venerated as Saint Francis of Assisi, also known in his ministry as Francesco, was an Italian Catholic friar, deacon, mystic, and preacher. He founded the men’s Order of Friars Minor, the women’s Order of St. Clare, the Third Order of St. Francis and the Custody of the Holy Land. Francis is one of the most venerated religious figures in Christianity.

Pope Gregory IX canonized Francis on 16 July 1228. Along with Catherine of Siena, he was designated patron saint of Italy. He later became associated with patronage of animals and the natural environment, and it became customary for churches to hold ceremonies blessing animals on or near his feast day of 4 October. In 1219, he went to Egypt in an attempt to convert the sultan al-Kamil to put an end to the conflict of the Fifth Crusade. By this point, the Franciscan Order had grown to such an extent that its primitive organizational structure was no longer sufficient. He returned to Italy to organize the order. Once his community was authorized by the Pope, he withdrew increasingly from external affairs.

SAINT FRANCIS OF ASSISI

Francis is known for his love of the Eucharist. In 1223, Francis arranged for the first Christmas live nativity scene. According to Christian tradition, in 1224 he received the stigmata during the apparition of a Seraphic angel in a religious ecstasy, which would make him the first person in Christian tradition to bear the wounds of Christ’s Passion. He died during the evening hours of 3 October 1226, while listening to a reading he had requested of Psalm 142.

FEAST OF SAINT FRANCIS ASSISI CELEBRATED AT ATHMA JYOTHI ASHRAM , KADRI, MANGALURU :

The Feast of St Francis Assisi was celebrated at Athma Jyothi Ashram- a Devotion and Counselling Centre, located at ‘Souza Lane’ , Kadri Road, Mangaluru . The feast mass was celebrated under protocols of Covid-19, and in a sombre way. The mass was celebrated by Fr Dolphy Devadass Serrao and Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza, both Capuchin Fathers who manage the Athma Jyothi Ashram. In his elaborate homily, Fr Dolphy Serrao highlighted the spiritual qualities of St Francis of Assisi. He further said, “St Francis was son of a wealthy merchant, he entered adulthood in the lap of luxury. He loved the good life, known for his high spirit and devotion to parties. He also sought adventure and fame as a soldier and was once a prisoner of war. He also loved the outdoors and nature. Still as a young man, Francis received several visions that made him abandon his hedonistic ways and become a devout Christian. When asked if he would marry, he replied “Yes, I am about to take a wife of surpassing fairness.” He meant poverty, a commitment he continued throughout his life, forsaking his inheritance and living always in the most humble manner. He often slept outdoors or in caves, and his clothing was a simple tunic tied around the waist by a rope. Once when robbed by road criminals and left with no resources, he declared himself happy and free to follow a life of poverty and spiritualism”.

“His role as a spiritual leader expanded as he pursued his mission. He founded three Catholic orders, including the Franciscan Order named after him. He gathered followers as he rebuilt churches, helped the poor and declared the sanctity of all life. The principle of sanctity for all of God’s creations, whether human, animate or inanimate, is the source of his reputation as a lover of nature. He believed that since God had created all, then all were kin” said Fr Dolphy Serrao. (The entire homily of Fr Serrao can be heard on the video below).

Following the mass, a sumptuous breakfast was served consisting of mouth-watering Mangalorean delicacies, including Dukra Mass with Sanna and Vorn.

FEAST OF SAINT FRANCIS OF ASSISSI CELEBRATED AT MONTE MARINO-FARANGIPET :

The feast of Saint Francis was celebrated in Monte Mariano at Farangipete, fondly known as (Coventache Fest) by the pilgrims. The Eucharistic celebration began at 9 am with esteemed guests, Fr. Peter Cyprian Capuchin the main celebrant and Fr. Dolphy Devadass Serrao Capuchin the preacher. The message to the Pilgrims was to be poor and pure to follow Christ, as Saint Francis has set an example for us.

In his homily Fr.Dolphy highlighted why St.Francis of Assisi is famous and liked by everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

1.In history we hear about how poor people became rich by their hard work but in the case of St. FRANCIS HE became poor for the sake of Christ.

2.why Pope FRANCIS had taken his name because He is the only Saint who loved God and humanity in a unique way.

3.He tried bring Peace among all the people of the world

4.He loved the universe so much and tried to protect it by addressing everyone brother and Sister.

5.what was bitter for St.Francis after his conversion became sweet , thus he tried his best to bring about peace.. Let us imitate him because St.Francis became poor and pure.

Nearly 400 pilgrims witnessed this feast. Due to COVID restrictions the festal celebration was minimized. At the end the pilgrims were nourished by the refreshments. Fr Jerald Lobo Capuchin was indebted towards all the benefactors and well wishers who helped for the success of this festal celebration.

Other clergy joined in the mass and festal ceremony were Fr Jeevan D’mello-the Novice Master; Dilaraj Sequeira and Joel Lopez, who conducted the Choir, anf Fr Ivan Pinto did the recording.

Like this: Like Loading...