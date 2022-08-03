Feast of St Ignatius of Loyola celebrated at St Aloysius PUC

With the theme- “Seeing all things new in Christ”, the feast of St Ignatius of Loyola was celebrated at St Aloysius PU College, on 30 July 2022.

Mangaluru: The feast marked the conclusion of the ‘Ignatian Year-Ignatius 500’ which began on 20 May 2021, to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the conversion of St Ignatius of Loyola from a sinner to a saint. This year is also the 400 th anniversary of St Ignatius’ canonization.

Various activities were conducted in July 2022, by the Campus Ministry of St Aloysius PU College, in collaboration with various associations. Many competitions like Painting, Short Story Writing and Quiz. Nine Ignatian Insights- Life story of St Ignatius was played during the assembly. The AICUF members conducted the best clean classroom award for maintaining cleanliness in and around the classroom.

Student Representatives of the Campus Ministry also gave presentations on the life of Ignatius of Loyola to enable the students to imbibe his virtues and values. Posters were circulated among staff and students during the month of July, to highlight the words and works of Ignatius of Loyola and the Jesuit contribution to society.

A talk on the ‘Life of Ignatius of Loyola’ was organised for the staff on 29 July 2022. Rev.Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, Finance Officer was the resource person. Fr Pradeep highlighted the core values imbibed by Ignatius of Loyola such as- passion for God’s glory, contemplation in action, service to human beings and discernment.

The feast concluded with a festive mass, which was celebrated by Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes , Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church, Cordel. Staff and students took part in the Holy Eucharistic Celebration in large numbers.

The winners of the competitions held during July 2022,the Ignatian Month are as follows:

Painting:

1 PU:

I Place: Reuban V (22S01414)

II Place: Megan Dsouza (22A3072)

III Place: Sathvik M (22C1949)

II PU:

I Place: M Sinchana Subhas (21S0626)

II Place: Gautham Yogesh (21C2967)

III Place: Disha N Amin (22C2823)

Short Story Writing :

1 PU:

I Place: Sweedel Nisha Dsa (22S0416)

II Place: Ojas A Shelke (22S1407)

II PU:

I Place: Anirudh Rai (21C1914)

II Place: Anne Jiju (21S0906)

III Place: Rishal Pinto (21S0251)

The Best Clean Classroom Award:

Gonzaga block: I PU 22

Science block: I PU 2 & II PU 11

Quiz :

I Place: I PU 30 Batch

II Place: II PU 22 Batch

III Place: I PU 18 Batch

