‘Feel Proud of My FIRST English Anatomic Calligraphy Art of Mluru Police Commissioner’- Ismail P

‘Feel Proud to Complete My FIRST English Anatomic Calligraphy of Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, which nobody has done before and is the first ever complete English Anatomic Calligraphy in the world ‘- Ismail Pachambala, a Calligraphic Artist from Pachambala in Kasargod District-Kerala- which has led to “A JOURNEY THROUGH CREATIVITY”!

Mangaluru: Many of today’s finest artists practice age-old crafts like calligraphy and hand-lettering. Some historians have traced the beginnings of calligraphy to China, where the written word was rendered using bamboo brushes and papyrus paper. However, calligraphy also has deep historical roots in many different regions around the world. Today, the ancient art form is still as popular as ever, with many artists rendering handwriting in beautiful flourishes of ink.

While calligraphy is defined as “the art of producing decorative handwriting or lettering with a pen or brush,” hand-lettering is actually an entirely different art form and involves drawing letters as opposed to writing them. Calligraphy artists typically use dip pens with nibs and ink to create thick and thin lines using varying degrees of pressure, all in a single stroke. Calligraphy artists who prove that text doesn’t always have to be so “black and white.” From those who value the traditional, pretty handwriting of calligraphy to artists who take unique approaches in designing their own unique letter forms, these artists are masters of creating art with words.

CALLIGRAPHY ARTIST ISMAIL PACHAMBALA

Calligraphy — an art so ancient, its origins can be traced back to the very beginning of written language itself. Having grown in stature in India in the recent past, calligraphy’s importance is finally being recognised in our country, both as a hobby and a viable career option as well. However, knowing something in theory is one thing, and understanding its practical applications in the real world, quite another. And here we have the most gifted calligraphy artist in India, and hopefully, may inspire many to pick up a pen and try their hand as well. Meet Ismail Pachambala, a Calligraphic Artist from Pachambala in Kasargod District-Kerala, who has uniquely made “A JOURNEY THROUGH CREATIVITY”!

Young artist Ismail Pachambala amazes the people through his tremendous skills in Calligraphy. He started his drawing during his Third Class, and now it has only blossomed into a full-fledged professional career and making him a naturally talented artist. During the early years he was drawing using only pencils. He has competed in several competitions and won many. His father Abdul Rahman Musliyar’s great support made him remain interested in drawing. His mother Mariyamma also was a great supporter for him to grow as an artist. From the beginning of his career Ismail was bringing his own style in his drawings and continues to carry on doing the same well into the future. He was bringing everyone’s attention to his amazing drawings. He competed in District and State Kalotsav during his schooling period.

“I have been interested in Art since Childhood. Of course, it’s my parents who found out this ability of mine and nurtured me in the same direction from the very beginning. I was fortunate to learn and master multiple art forms, which allowed me to participate in various competitions. He still remembers Vasu Master who taught him the basic steps of drawing. It is here that my journey truly kicked off, allowing me to nurture my skill in advanced forms of calligraphy. Furthermore, I was lucky enough to be able to seek suggestions and guidance from a few of the pioneers in this field from the country, while the Outstanding work of various Calligraphers from foreign countries has inspired me overtime as well.” said Ismail.

Losing his father when he was in 12th grade, and as he was realising no one was there to meet his school fees he started writing sign boards and drawing for others to meet his schooling expenses. After completing his graduation he joined an un-aided school as an English teacher, and he is still continuing his service as a teacher in Kunnil English Medium School-Manjeshwar. Ismail set aside the Free days of Covid 19 pandemic to find new dimensions in his life. He was inspired by seeing the beauty of Arabic Calligraphy and started transforming names into beautiful shapes. As he was realising there are only a few calligraphy artists doing Anatomic Calligraphy ( Drawing a portrait using the letters of name or descriptions) he developed such a calligraphy skill in him.

In April 2020 he completed the Anatomic Calligraphy of Dubai Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.That was the first ever complete anatomic calligraphy in the world. Later he went to Dubai to showcase his skills in Arabic Calligraphy.He spent a few months in Dubai and met a few great personalities. Anatomic Calligraphy of IPS Shashi Kumar-the Police Commissioner of Police, Manglur) became the first ever complete English Anatomic Calligraphy in the world, and he is overwhelmed and proud of it saying, “‘I feel proud to complete my FIRST English Anatomic Calligraphy of Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS, and it is First of its kind in the World done by a Calligraphy artist”. And this makes Ismail, One of the leading ‘Anatomic’ Calligraphers in the world!

Ismail says his wife, Zainabath Zunaida is always there as a shadow in his ups and downs in his life, and a big support in his calligraphy works. He amazes people not only in his calligraphy but also in singing, blog writing and announcing. Once he gets enough opportunities to showcase his talent this young man can create another history in this field. He is very fortunate to have great support and patronage from his family, Friends and Students to develop his Skills.Hope he can flatten the curve in his Mesmerism. The world will one day listen to him for his miraculous work.

When asked how calligraphy art made a difference in his life, Ismail said, ” “Personally, calligraphy helps me express my emotions through my art. It serves as a medium to convey a message with the right set of tools on the right surface which communicates the thought, by itself. We cannot learn each and every thing in life, but we should learn something or the other from each and every thing in life’, which holds true for calligraphy as well. Calligraphy helps instil traits like patience and creativity — which, if you ask me, are required by today’s generation! I’m also of the belief that if you take technology and mix it with art, you will always come up with something innovative. And that is exactly why I will continue creating innovative products as a calligraphy artist.”

In reply to the query how far India has reached into the world of Calligraphy art , Ismail said, “Honestly, it’s difficult to say where India stands simply because while there is no dearth of any real artistic and creative talent in this country, most of the people are not aware of the term calligraphy to begin with. However, what I’m sure about is that slowly but surely it is growing. I receive messages everyday, most of which are queries regarding calligraphy and its tools, so I would encourage people to follow the art if it appeals to them! The amount of sheer artistic talent that lies in this country is simply unreal. So while calligraphy here is still nascent, we boast a few great calligraphy artists, which will hopefully inspire many to pursue it as their career, thereby helping the calligraphy community in India grow more as well.”

Team Mangalorean extends best wishes to Ismail for his future endeavors and wishes him all luck to become one of the BEST CALLIGRAPHY ARTIST IN INDIA, AND WORLD!

