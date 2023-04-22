‘Feel Proud that First Time a PUC Com Student Secured 100% in Exams’- M Mohan Alva

‘Feel Proud that for the First Time, a PUC Commerce Student has Secured 100% in Examinations – M Mohan Alva-Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri

Mangaluru: Congratulating MsAnanya K A for securing 600/600 marks, M. Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri said “This is the first time that a commerce student has secured 100% marks in the examination. The foundation will continue to offer free education to youngsters with a talent for sports, cultural activities or academics. I feel proud of the achievement of Ms Ananya. Wish her all success in her future academic career”.

Speaking to the media, Ananya K.A., topper in the commerce stream of the second pre-university examination, said “The new pattern of the PU exam helped save time in answering the questions. I had prepared well for the new pattern that had more multiple-choice questions compared to the earlier examinations. I was a volleyball player, but due to an injury, I had to discontinue sports and concentrate on academics this year, Also that since I have been staying in a sports hostel since class 8 in Hassan, it was not difficult for me to stay away from my family, in Moodbidri” She is now preparing for the company secretary entrance examination scheduled on 1 May 2023.

M. Mohan Alva, chairman, of Aof Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri offering sweets to Ananya K.A.

Ms Ananya hails from Kushalnagar in the Kodagu district. She is the eldest of two daughters of ex-serviceman K. Ashok and government school teacher G. Nalini. She was a student of Adichunchanagiri School in Hassan up to class 10. She joined Alva’s Pre-University College, Moodbidri, in Dakshina Kannada district, two years ago under the free education scheme of Alva’s Education Foundation for sportspersons.

