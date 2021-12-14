Feel sad and bad about Channi, says Amarinder



Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday said he felt sad and bad about Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the way he was being treated by the Congress party.

“I feel sad for him that despite having a tremendous potential, he is being made to be subservient to the whims of the PCC President Navjot Sidhu”, Singh said, while remarking, “Channi will eventually end up as a night watchman only”.

Reacting to the appointment of Sidhu as the Chairman of the Congress Election Committee for Punjab, with Channi being made to work under him, Amarinder said it was unprecedented that a Chief Minister was made subservient to the PCC president.

“No self respecting leader should accept such humiliation,” the former Chief Minister remarked, while suggesting that Channi should resign than face such humiliation and insult.

He pointed out as how the Congress had claimed that it had appointed a Scheduled Caste as the Chief Minister but has now made him subservient to the PCC president. “Was he just a showpiece to get the SC votes?” he asked.

“Just because someone is behaving like a spoilt child and throwing tantrums day in and day out, you are submitting to all his blackmail and in the process insulting and humiliating your Chief Minister, who is doing a good job”, he said, while remarking, “the Congress is going down the dumps”.