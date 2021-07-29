Spread the love



















Feel super happy when people do stuff on reels and covers with my song: Badshah



Mumbai: Badshah has released his new song ‘Baawla’ which is a dance number and the artist says how he feels excited to see his fans are doing inspiring content based on his music on social media.

Created by Badshah and Uchana Amit, written by Badshah, with music by the rapper and Aditya Dev and featuring Samreen Kaur, Baawla is a dance ride that hits the music scene.

Talking about the song Badshah said, “Baawla aligns with my vision to give listeners music that has its roots in our traditions. Nothing makes me happier than having people do inspiring stuff with my creations on reels and covers. I feel loved and fortunate to be able to do what I do. I hope Baawla will be the groovy dance number of the listeners’ good times.”

The song ‘Baawla’ is streaming on all digital platforms.

Like this: Like Loading...