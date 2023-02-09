Felicitation of National Sports Achievers at St Aloysius Gonzaga School



Mangaluru: On 5th February 2022, St Aloysius Gonzaga School felicitated two of its sports achievers, Master Saatwik Nayak Sujir of class VIII and Miss Hannah Rose Fernandes of class VI. Master Saatiwk Sujir won Gold medal in 100 mts freestyle, Bronze medal in 200 mts freestyle, Bronze medal in 50 meters freestyle, in the CBSE National Swimming Championship held at Rajkot from 18th to 24th, January 2023.

Miss Hannah Fernandes won a Bronze medal in 1000 mts Rink, in CBSE South Zone Skating Championship held at Belagavi from 7th to 11th, December 2023. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, in his speech urged the students to be clear in their goals and keep growing. Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ addressed the students and encouraged them to practice their talents, as success comes by everyday practice.

The programme was compered by Ms Shilpa Ballal. Ms Arunima Thulasidas welcomed the gathering and Ms Laveena Nightingale Kunder delivered the vote of thanks. Master Saatwik Sujir’s parents graced the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...