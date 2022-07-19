Femina Miss India Winner Sini Shetty gets Grand Welcome in Native District Udupi

Udupi: Femina Miss India winner Sini Shetty arrived at her native place Innanje, Udupi here, on July 19. She received a grand welcome in Udupi from her relatives, friends and fans.

Sini Shetty was brought in an open decorated vehicle in a procession from Jodukatte to Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Auditorium, Udupi, where a felicitation programme was organized by the Bunts Association, Udupi and Mangaluru.

Speaking to media persons, Sini Shetty said, “I am extremely happy to win the title, and my next ambition is to win the Miss World pageant. I have already worked in Web series and TV Serials, and my confidence level has increased. Until now, I did not get any chance to work in the Film Industry. Tulu is my mother tongue, and if I get an offer to act in Tulu movies, I will surely accept it.”

She further said, “I want to complete my post-graduation. I am happy to visit my home town Udupi where I spent my childhood days during summer vacations. My grandmother is my main support. Whenever I used to wear a new dress, she would support and encourage me. Since my childhood, my grandmother has supported me a lot and I am happy to receive this grand reception in front of her.”

Singer/Director Guru Kiran speaking to media persons said, “Our Mangaluru girl Aishwarya Rai won Miss World, and our Sini Shetty also has all qualities to win the Miss World title. Today I came to wish Sini Shetty because she has made all of us proud. Our coastal girls like Anushka Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Srinidhi and others have made tremendous achievements in the film industry.”

The 21-year-old is a native of Bellampalli, Udupi. Sini Shetty is currently pursuing CFA. Her favourite place has always been the dance floor. She started dancing when she was four years old and performed Arangetram at the age of fourteen.