Feminine Funda: Mahira Sharma keen on working in women-centric films



Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Mahira Sharma talks about the actor she aspires to share the screen space with and the kind of role she is willing to take up in future.

The ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress said: “More than whom I want to work with, I want to work in a film where I get a scope to perform and where I can showcase my acting abilities. I always wanted to do a female-oriented film where I get to play something adventurous.”

She continues: “Talking about whom I want to share the screen with, I would like to work with Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. Also, the one with whom I really aspire to work with is Suriya.”

On the professional front, the actress was seen in music videos with her ‘BB 13’ co-contestant Paras Chhabra. Known for shows like ‘Bepannah Pyaar’, ‘Naagin 3’ and several others, Mahira became popular post her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’.