Fence Erected between Kulur- Bangrakulur to Prevent Waste Dumping at Phalguni Riverbank

Mangaluru: Added to the filth created by the public with all kinds of waste, we also see trucks dumping construction debris, etc either by the roadside, riverside or wherever they find a suitable empty place. Among the places where these trucks used to dump debris was along the road stretch from Kulur (Bridge) till Bangrakulur, for the last so many years, and no action was taken even after locals had complained about it. Apart from construction debris, there was also other waste dumped by this riverside of Phalguni River, off Kulur Bridge near Bangra Kulur, in the outskirts of the City.

On 22 October 2020, MCC officials had seized a truck and ahd captured the license plate numbers of few other trucks and action was taken for dumping waste on the riverbank. The owner of the seized truck of Attavar, Mangaluru was made to pay a fine of Rs 5000, since the quantity of waste dumped was small, if not the fine would have been Rs 25 thousand. (Ref: MCC Officials Catch Truck Driver Dumping Waste by Riverside-Owner Fined Rs 5000 )

FILE PHOTOS

Residents in the area complained that usually, many such trucks come late at night, to avoid getting caught when they dump waste. Every day a queue of trucks were seen near the riverside waiting to dump garbage without any regard for the environment or the law. Even more alarmingly, the illegal activity was being done hand-in-hand with the police and other concerned authorities. The act was in brazen violation of all the rules.

Therefore, taking serious note of the attempts to encroach upon the Phalguni riverbank near Kuloor, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has started erecting a fence around it. The city corporation has decided to fence a nearly 3 km stretch of the riverbank and also plant saplings there. The district administration had directed the city corporation to prevent people from dumping debris on the riverbank and riverbed. Accordingly, fences with barbed wires tied to concrete beams will be made, to prevent trucks from dumping debris on the riverbank. Signboards have been put up, warning penal action against those who dump debris from construction sites and other places, on the banks of the Phalguni River.

Despite awareness and warnings on part of the authorities on the issue, dumping of debris into the Phalguni riverbed was continuing on the stretch between Bangrakuloor and Kuloor (bridge). Nearly two acres of riverbed was already converted into a landfill by miscreants, by dumping debris, plastic and other waste. The MCC also lodged an FIR in this regard at Kavoor police station. Recently, the city corporation commenced the fencing work, and it has plans to plant nearly 3,500 saplings by the side of the riverbank.

People from the locality had complained to the district administration and MCC, when unknown persons started dumping debris on the riverbank. Following this, Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar, along with officials, had visited the spot and taken initiatives to prevent the encroachments.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar had said that the fence will prevent trucks from entering the riverbanks and dumping debris. Meanwhile, land on the riverbank will be leveled, and saplings will be planted with the help of the forest department. Saplings will be planted soon after the fence is erected, he added. The DC has also said that CCTV cameras will be installed soon, to prevent illegal activities on the riverbank.