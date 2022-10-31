Fests in Science, Commerce & Arts held at St Aloysius PU College



Mangaluru: At St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru it was a voyage into plenitude events that showcase skills of curiosity, critical thinking, experimentation, innovation and reflection. Cosmos 2022, the Science fest was a de-novo ‘launchpad’ designed to spread the aura of scientific zeal and herald the intellectual power and technical prowess of the youth in all disciplines of science. Promoting entrepreneurship & zest for art & culture, amongst young minds was the motive of ‘METACON 2022’, an inter-class commerce and arts intellectual fest. The fests witnessed a colossal participation of students and a creative display of their intellectual competencies.

With the spectacular installation of the rocket plunging into the cosmos, the events were heralded by the unleashing of the Cosmos scroll by the Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ. Simulating the nine planets, were nine events, exuberantly organized, at different floors of the science block.

● Symposium, the seminar presentation

● Eureka, the model making competition

● Ideathon, Scientific poster presentation

● Invento – Scientific product launch

● Nuske chuske- Herbal remedy preparation

● Vibgyor-Scientific rangoli

● Scientists hall of fame- Nobel laureates display

● Go flameless- Cooking without fire

● Khul ja sim sim- Treasure hunt

METACON 2022 was a venture with novelty which provided the students to display their vibrant array of intellectual skills in a plethora of corporate events. The fest witnessed students participating in five major events.

Suit Up (Best Personality)

· Market hype (Brand promotion)

· Court your case (Debate)

· The limelight (Interview)

Hire and Fire (Best Human Resource)

· Curtain Raiser (Induction)

· By The Book (Case Study)

· Out In The Open (Allegation)

The Strategic StoryTeller (Best Public Relation)

· Baar Baar Dekho -(Brochure Competition)

· Catastrophe(Crisis Management)

· Trust me I am lying (Mock Press)

Let’s Make a Deal (Best Marketer)

· Brain Freeze (Quiz)

· Merchant of Venice (Product selling)

· Your Honour (Versus)

The DA Vinci Code – Treasure hunt

The eventful day culminated with the valedictory ceremony held in the Loyola Hall. The programme began with a beautiful rendition invoking God’s blessings by Mrs Fiona Moras, Department of Mathematics. The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ presided over the function and delivered an inspirational message to the students. He appreciated their participation and motivated them to pursue their zeal to higher levels of cognition. The winners of various competitions were awarded. Ms Sheetal Pai, Department of Chemistry proposed the vote of thanks and Ms Rochelle of I PU compered the programme.

COSMOS

Staff Convenors: Ms Roopa S, Mr Santhosh Dilraj Veigas, Ms Srilatha R Shenoy,Ms Chaitra U, Ms Sheethal Pai and Ms Namisha S Rao

Student Convenors : K Nikhitha Pai, Mohammed Ibrahim bathisha, Yashas H Gatty,

Pratham Anchan, Rayzil Vionna Dsouza ,Luke Roman Noronha, Chirag L R, Abisha Shetty, Krish P Chowta , Sayyed Mohammed Shaukath, Sohan Prabhu, Keerthan, Siddharth Basti Shenoy

METACON 2022

Staff Conveners: Dr Gladwin Fernandes, Mr Santhosh Kumar S, Ms Sheethal Dsouza , Ms Verina Tauro, Ms Laveena Shivaram, Ms Amshitha Shetty, Ms Shwetha U.

Student Convenors:

Mr Danyal Asif, Ms Riona, Ms Aksnsha, Mr Winston Martis, Ms Trisha Suvarna, Ms AnanyaShenoy, Ms Brahmari K Shetty, Ms Deeksha G Devadiga, Ms Jisha N, Mr Balram, Ms Joslin D’Souza, Mr Alistair Nazreth, Mr Sanath Sarvesh, Mr Shravan Kumar, Ms Ruthvi Kanchan, Ms Jiya Rajesh, Mr Asmith Singh, Mr Anvith, Ms Tina Maria D’Souza , Mr Vion Dsouza, Mr Anshul Dsouza, Mr Caldon Dsouza

The overall results of METACON 2022

I PUC

Championship – BSBA 19

Runner’s up- SEBA 24

II PUC

Championship – SEBA 23

Runner’s up – SEBA 25

The overall results of COSMOS 2022

I PUC

Championship –

Runner’s up-

II PUC

Championship – PCMB 1

Runner’s up – PCMB 3

The results of COSMOS

Symposium, Seminar Presentation Competition

I PU–

First Place- Batch 4

Second Place – Batch 12

Third Place- Batch 10

II PU –

First Place- Batch 15b

Second Place – Batch 12

Third Place- Batch 3

Invento – Scientific Product Launch

I PU –

First Place- Batch 3

Second Place – Batch 1

Third Place- Batch 14

II PU–

First Place- Batch 1

Second Place – Batch 15b

Third Place- Batch 11

Ideathon, Scientific Poster Presentation

I PU –

First Place- Batch 11

Second Place – Batch 2

Third Place- Batch 9

II PU –

First Place- Batch 15 B

Second Place – Batch 8

Third Place- Batch 15 A

Scientists Hall Of Fame-

Nobel Laureates Display

I PU –

First Place- Batch 12

Second Place – Batch 15

Third Place- Batch 9

II Pu –

First Place- Batch 11

Second Place – Batch 1

Third Place- Batch 14

Eureka, Model Making Competition

I PU –

First Place- Batch 1

Second Place – Batch 10

Third Place- Batch 11

II Pu –

First Place- Batch 8

Second Place – Batch 6

Third Place- Batch 12

Nuske Chuske- Herbal Remedy Preparation

I PU –

First Place- Batch 15

Second Place – Batch 11

Third Place- Batch 6

II PU –

First Place- Batch 15a

Second Place – Batch 14

Third Place- Batch 15b

Vibgyor-Scientific Rangoli

I PU –

First Place- Batch 9

Second Place – Batch 11

Third Place- Batch 3

II PU –

First Place- Batch 12

Second Place – Batch 5

Third Place- Batch 13

Go Flameless- Cooking Without Fire

I PU –

First Place- Batch 9

Second Place – Batch 12

Third Place- Batch 5

II PU –

First Place- Batch 15 A

Second Place – Batch 9

Third Place- Batch 3

Khul Ja Sim Sim- Treasure Hunt

I PU –

First Place- Batch 3

Second Place – Batch 9

Third Place- Batch 4

II PU –

First Place- Batch 1

Second Place – Batch 3

Third Place- Batch 15 B

Championship

I PU

Overall- Batch 9

Runner Up- Batch 11

II PU

Overall- Batch 15 B

Runner Up- Batch 1

Like this: Like Loading...