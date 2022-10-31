Fests in Science, Commerce & Arts held at St Aloysius PU College
Mangaluru: At St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru it was a voyage into plenitude events that showcase skills of curiosity, critical thinking, experimentation, innovation and reflection. Cosmos 2022, the Science fest was a de-novo ‘launchpad’ designed to spread the aura of scientific zeal and herald the intellectual power and technical prowess of the youth in all disciplines of science. Promoting entrepreneurship & zest for art & culture, amongst young minds was the motive of ‘METACON 2022’, an inter-class commerce and arts intellectual fest. The fests witnessed a colossal participation of students and a creative display of their intellectual competencies.
With the spectacular installation of the rocket plunging into the cosmos, the events were heralded by the unleashing of the Cosmos scroll by the Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ. Simulating the nine planets, were nine events, exuberantly organized, at different floors of the science block.
● Symposium, the seminar presentation
● Eureka, the model making competition
● Ideathon, Scientific poster presentation
● Invento – Scientific product launch
● Nuske chuske- Herbal remedy preparation
● Vibgyor-Scientific rangoli
● Scientists hall of fame- Nobel laureates display
● Go flameless- Cooking without fire
● Khul ja sim sim- Treasure hunt
METACON 2022 was a venture with novelty which provided the students to display their vibrant array of intellectual skills in a plethora of corporate events. The fest witnessed students participating in five major events.
Suit Up (Best Personality)
· Market hype (Brand promotion)
· Court your case (Debate)
· The limelight (Interview)
Hire and Fire (Best Human Resource)
· Curtain Raiser (Induction)
· By The Book (Case Study)
· Out In The Open (Allegation)
The Strategic StoryTeller (Best Public Relation)
· Baar Baar Dekho -(Brochure Competition)
· Catastrophe(Crisis Management)
· Trust me I am lying (Mock Press)
Let’s Make a Deal (Best Marketer)
· Brain Freeze (Quiz)
· Merchant of Venice (Product selling)
· Your Honour (Versus)
The DA Vinci Code – Treasure hunt
The eventful day culminated with the valedictory ceremony held in the Loyola Hall. The programme began with a beautiful rendition invoking God’s blessings by Mrs Fiona Moras, Department of Mathematics. The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ presided over the function and delivered an inspirational message to the students. He appreciated their participation and motivated them to pursue their zeal to higher levels of cognition. The winners of various competitions were awarded. Ms Sheetal Pai, Department of Chemistry proposed the vote of thanks and Ms Rochelle of I PU compered the programme.
COSMOS
Staff Convenors: Ms Roopa S, Mr Santhosh Dilraj Veigas, Ms Srilatha R Shenoy,Ms Chaitra U, Ms Sheethal Pai and Ms Namisha S Rao
Student Convenors : K Nikhitha Pai, Mohammed Ibrahim bathisha, Yashas H Gatty,
Pratham Anchan, Rayzil Vionna Dsouza ,Luke Roman Noronha, Chirag L R, Abisha Shetty, Krish P Chowta , Sayyed Mohammed Shaukath, Sohan Prabhu, Keerthan, Siddharth Basti Shenoy
METACON 2022
Staff Conveners: Dr Gladwin Fernandes, Mr Santhosh Kumar S, Ms Sheethal Dsouza , Ms Verina Tauro, Ms Laveena Shivaram, Ms Amshitha Shetty, Ms Shwetha U.
Student Convenors:
Mr Danyal Asif, Ms Riona, Ms Aksnsha, Mr Winston Martis, Ms Trisha Suvarna, Ms AnanyaShenoy, Ms Brahmari K Shetty, Ms Deeksha G Devadiga, Ms Jisha N, Mr Balram, Ms Joslin D’Souza, Mr Alistair Nazreth, Mr Sanath Sarvesh, Mr Shravan Kumar, Ms Ruthvi Kanchan, Ms Jiya Rajesh, Mr Asmith Singh, Mr Anvith, Ms Tina Maria D’Souza , Mr Vion Dsouza, Mr Anshul Dsouza, Mr Caldon Dsouza
The overall results of METACON 2022
I PUC
Championship – BSBA 19
Runner’s up- SEBA 24
II PUC
Championship – SEBA 23
Runner’s up – SEBA 25
The overall results of COSMOS 2022
I PUC
Championship –
Runner’s up-
II PUC
Championship – PCMB 1
Runner’s up – PCMB 3
The results of COSMOS
Symposium, Seminar Presentation Competition
I PU–
First Place- Batch 4
Second Place – Batch 12
Third Place- Batch 10
II PU –
First Place- Batch 15b
Second Place – Batch 12
Third Place- Batch 3
Invento – Scientific Product Launch
I PU –
First Place- Batch 3
Second Place – Batch 1
Third Place- Batch 14
II PU–
First Place- Batch 1
Second Place – Batch 15b
Third Place- Batch 11
Ideathon, Scientific Poster Presentation
I PU –
First Place- Batch 11
Second Place – Batch 2
Third Place- Batch 9
II PU –
First Place- Batch 15 B
Second Place – Batch 8
Third Place- Batch 15 A
Scientists Hall Of Fame-
Nobel Laureates Display
I PU –
First Place- Batch 12
Second Place – Batch 15
Third Place- Batch 9
II Pu –
First Place- Batch 11
Second Place – Batch 1
Third Place- Batch 14
Eureka, Model Making Competition
I PU –
First Place- Batch 1
Second Place – Batch 10
Third Place- Batch 11
II Pu –
First Place- Batch 8
Second Place – Batch 6
Third Place- Batch 12
Nuske Chuske- Herbal Remedy Preparation
I PU –
First Place- Batch 15
Second Place – Batch 11
Third Place- Batch 6
II PU –
First Place- Batch 15a
Second Place – Batch 14
Third Place- Batch 15b
Vibgyor-Scientific Rangoli
I PU –
First Place- Batch 9
Second Place – Batch 11
Third Place- Batch 3
II PU –
First Place- Batch 12
Second Place – Batch 5
Third Place- Batch 13
Go Flameless- Cooking Without Fire
I PU –
First Place- Batch 9
Second Place – Batch 12
Third Place- Batch 5
II PU –
First Place- Batch 15 A
Second Place – Batch 9
Third Place- Batch 3
Khul Ja Sim Sim- Treasure Hunt
I PU –
First Place- Batch 3
Second Place – Batch 9
Third Place- Batch 4
II PU –
First Place- Batch 1
Second Place – Batch 3
Third Place- Batch 15 B
Championship
I PU
Overall- Batch 9
Runner Up- Batch 11
II PU
Overall- Batch 15 B
Runner Up- Batch 1