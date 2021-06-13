Spread the love



















Fever clinics in UP to check spread of diseases during monsoon



Lucknow: With the monsoon season now round the corner, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has directed that special fever clinics should be set up across all community and primary health centres to check the spread of diseases.

According to a government spokesman, the Chief Mnister has asked officials to make special efforts to improve surveillance and check the spread of encephalitis and malaria.

Officials have been asked to undertake additional precautions in the Terai belt.

Adityanath has also said that ASHA and Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and village heads should be entrusted the responsibility of apprising people about various water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases.

He said that sanitation and hygiene must be maintained at all levels to check the spread of such diseases.

