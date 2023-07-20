‘Few Persons Trying to Destroy Sanctity of Kshetra Citing Sowjanya Murder Case’- Dr Veerendra Heggade

Mangaluru: Addressing his staff during a meeting held in Dharmasthala Kshetra hall, Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade said, ” I have requested the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hand over the investigation of Sowjanya murder case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, detractors are trying to destroy the sanctity of the Kshetra through fake news. I am really pained over the allegations being made with the objective of tarnishing the image of Dharmasthala Kshetra. I fear none and thus, my mind’s not disturbed. I was the first person to write to the then Home Minister on handing over the case to the CBI.”

“We will not face any troubles even if a fresh investigation is initiated. However, I am unable to fathom why the Kshetra name is being dragged into this case. It is clear that securing justice for the innocent girl is not the motive, but instead it is to destroy the sanctity of the Kshethra. I have remained firm as before. I am involved in many works from dawn to dusk. I do not understand what is the animosity behind the attempts by many to destroy the sanctity of the Kshetra” added Heggade.

He further said, ” The verification campaign against the Kshetra has helped me understand who is on my side and who is nursing a grudge against me. Many who have vouched their support towards me are shedding tears against such false charges. There is no reason to fire a Brahmastra on a sparrow. Both my conscience and my affairs are transparent. All programmes, organized by the Kshetra have come in praise from all quarters. We have provided insurance to over 1.5 crore people, and distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to 87 lakh people”. He then appealed to his staff to remain calm and maintain discipline ,and said that there is no greater strength than the strength of morality.

Like this: Like Loading...