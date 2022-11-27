FIFA World Cup: England won’t underestimate Wales in clash of neighbours, says Trippier

Doha (Qatar): England right-back Kieran Trippier insisted on Sunday that his side wouldn’t underestimate Wales in their final Group B game in the FIFA World Cup.

England go into the match atop of the group with four points from two matches, while bottom side Wales still have a slight mathematical chance of making the next round. But more than anything, Robert Page’s side will look to recover their pride with a win against their neighbours and rivals.

That won’t be easy and the Welsh have not beaten England since a 1-0 win in the now-defunct Home International Championships in 1984, with England winning the last six meetings between the two teams — the last of which was a 3-0 friendly win in 2020.

However, despite those results and an apparent difference in class between the two squads, Trippier knows the significance of the match, reports Xinhua.

“The motivation is there — England against Wales is a massive game,” said the defender.

“Every single team in our group are in the (FIFA) top 20. So you can’t underestimate any team — you have to give respect and we certainly do to Iran, USA and Wales,” he added.