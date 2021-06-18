Spread the love



















Fifteen Die of COVID-19 and 1006 Persons Test Positive in DK on June 18

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 1006 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and fifteen persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 18.

Meanwhile, 665 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 87,350 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1024 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,931 active cases in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...