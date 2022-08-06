Fifth Day Novena Before Feast of St Lawrence Held at Bondel Church

Mangaluru: The Fifth Day Novena prior to Feast of St Lawrence was held at Bondel Church.

Theme of 5th Day -“Serving is the mission of the family”.

Rev Fr Basil Vas Parish Priest, Mandanthyar Parish was the main celebrant, Rev Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza, Rev Fr Lancy D’Souza, Rev Fr Gregory Pinto con-celebrated the mass. Rev Fr Basil Vas called on the devotees of St Lawrence- Those who love God are always happy, because their whole happiness is to fulfil, even in adversity, the will of God. John 13:14 I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet, humility and service for others—if the Lord serves others, so too should those who follow Him. To serve God is to serve others and is the greatest form of charity: the pure love of Christ. The Choir was from Cordel parish.

For the 5.30 pm Mass Rev Fr Rovel D’Souza, Director Infant Jesus Shrine Bikarnakatte was the main celebrant, Rev Fr Peter Gonsalves, Rev Fr Melwin Pinto Concelebrated the mass. The Choir was from Gurpur under the leadership of Vijay- Offbeat Music. Special prayers offered for all the parents of the families.

Like this: Like Loading...