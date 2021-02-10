Spread the love



















Fifth Day Novena in Preparation for Feast of Relic of St Anthony held at St Anthony’s Ashram

Mangaluru: The fifth day of Novena in preparation for the feast of the Relic of St Anthony was held at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu. Fr Shaun Rodrigues from Holy Cross Church Kulshekar offered the Holy Mass on the fifth day.

The Mass was offered for those who are spending their days in the prison. St Anthony rescued the innocent in the name of Jesus. Even today this redemptive work is required. There are scores of innocent people who are languishing in prison. Fr Shaun said that we should pray for the powerful intercession of St Anthony that the innocent get justice and get an opportunity to spend their precious days in peace with their loved ones.

Fr Onil D’Souza, the Director of the Ashram conducted the Novena. The choir group from Infant Mary Church Bajjodi helped the congregation to participate in the devotion.