Fifth-Sixth-Seventh Day of Novena at St Antony’s Ashram-Jeppu

Mangaluru: Rev. Dr Leo Lasrado of St Joseph Seminary Jeppu offered the Holy Mass and preached a homily at St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu on the fifth day of the Novena.

The theme of the day was praying for those who are in difficulty. During the past year due to the pandemic scores of people all over the world are going through a lot of difficulties. A large number of people who have been infected with the virus have no sufficient resources to avail good treatment. Fr Lasrado called on all the devotees of St Anthony to seek his intercession for these people that God may be merciful to them and help them to come out of their present situation. Fr Roshan D’Souza the Asst Director conducted the Novena.

St Antony’s Ashram Jeppu -Sixth day of Novena

Rev. Fr Stany Pinto the Asst Manager of St Joseph Workshop Jeppu offered the Holy Mass and preached a homily at St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu on the sixth day of the Novena. The theme of the day was praying for the sick. Jesus the Son of God when He became human healed many sick. St Anthony in the thirteenth century healed many people suffering from various ailments in the name of Jesus. Today around the world ‘Covid-19’ pandemic has claimed the lives of millions and has affected millions of families.

Fr Pinto called on the devotees to seek the intercession of St Anthony for those affected by Covid and also suffering from other sicknesses. Fr Roshan D’Souza the Assistant Director conducted the Novena.

St Antony’s Ashram Jeppu- Seventh Day of Novena

Rev. Fr Ashwin Crasta the Asst Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church, Bendur offered the Holy Mass and preached a homily at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu on the seventh day of the Novena. The theme of the day was praying for the hungry. Jesus during His public ministry fed thousands by performing a miracle. St Anthony the great intercessor obtains favours for his devotees. The devotees when they receive favours donate to ‘St Anthony’s Bread’ which in turn utilizes the resources to feed the hungry. Today due to ‘Covid-19’ there are millions who go hungry. Fr Crasta called on the devotees to pray to St Anthony that he may intercede for the hungry and enlighten the good willing people, associations and the government that they may reach out to the hungry and satisfy them with much-needed food. Today the Catholic Church observes the Precious Body and Blood of Christ. On this occasion, a short procession was taken in the Ashram grounds. Fr Roshan D’Souza the Asst Director conducted the Novena.

