Fight Against the Pandemic! ‘Break the Chain’ Covid Awareness Campaign by District Congress

Mangaluru : Congress is fighting coronavirus in its own unique way, this time has launched an awareness campaign aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19 and to create awareness among the public about the virus. The Dakshina Kannada district Congress Covid-19 helpline held its awareness campaign, ‘Break the Chain’ on Thursday, 6 May in front of Congress Bhavan in Mallikatta in the City. The campaign was led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson Ivan D’Souza, and during the short walk, Congress workers distributed masks and sanitisers to the motorists and pedestrians. The importance of use of face masks and hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance in public places, was raised during the campaign.

This unique awareness campaign is to prepare the masses for the new normal in times of COVID-19, and to convey important social messages like washing hands regularly using soap or sanitiser, wearing masks and continuing to keep social distancing. The main intention is to spread the awareness of these new-normal habits in one’s life with the help of this campaign.

Talking about Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru and how it has to deal with the pandemic, Ivan D’souza said, “It’s indeed sad to note the increase in Covid-19 cases daily, along with few deaths. We have seen new COVID-19 positive cases as more people are now coming to the district, from nearby states and cities. And our elected leaders and district administration has done nothing to stop it. We all should be careful and prevent it from spreading. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have to follow the quarantine protocol strictly”.

“Committees under ward members in local bodies should monitor people in quarantine. Otherwise, our district, including Mangaluru will be in a problematic situation. People should follow the directions of the health department and the government, then only we will survive this situation. We should stand together and co-operate with the concerned authorities to fight against COVID-19. This is a very serious situation, and not a time to joke around by violating the Covid guidelines. Lot more has to be done to contain this virus, and Congress will do its best in fighting Coronavirus pandemic” added Ivan.

Former MLA J R Lobo, Corporator Shashidhar Hegde, among many other congress leaders joined in the campaign.



