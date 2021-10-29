Fight between Two Student Groups of Engineering College- Injured Two Hospitalized

Spread the love



















Fight between Two Student Groups of Yenepoya Engineering College in Thodar near Moodabidri- Injured Two Hospitalized

Moodbidri: As per police reports on Thursday, October 28, two student groups of Yenepoya Engineering College, near Thodar in Moodabidri, one group consisting of mechanical engineering students and the other of electrical engineering students, fought with each other outside the college campus. In the fight, two students, Sahaz and Muhammed Swaroob, received injuries and were admitted to the government hospital in Moodbidri.



The fight was between the final year students and third-year students regarding differences of opinion on costumes to be worn on Regional Day celebrations to be held on 30 October. While preparations for the programme was going on, the two groups got involved in a verbal altercation initially, followed by the two groups attacking each other, it is learnt. It is also learnt that when the third-year students were making preparations, a group of final-year students ragged them.

Meanwhile, the college principal has suspended eight students from these two groups. In the fight, it is learnt that four third-year degree students were attacked by a group of 40 final year degree students. The students attacked each other with helmets, stones and hands, and based on complaints from both the student groups, an FIR has been registered in the Moodbidri Police station, and police are investigating.

