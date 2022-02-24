Fight that started from western UP will end in eastern UP: Baghel



Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Thursday that people should ensure that those who make false promises and deceive the society are thrown out of power.

Targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his bulldozer remark, Baghel said that farmers, women and youth are afraid to share their problems with the state government as the CM threatens to run bulldozers instead of providing solutions.

While campaigning in Deoria, which will go to the polls in the sixth phase on March 3, Baghel said that the fight for change which began from western Uttar Pradesh will end in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also visited the Gorakhnath temple to offer his prayers.

Addressing a public meeting in favour of Congress candidates in Maharajganj and Gorakhpur, he suggested the farmers to release stray cattle at UP CM’s residence so that he could also have a taste of the problem that is bothering the farmers.

Baghel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about forming a policy to address the stray cattle issue after March 10 after remaining silent for five years, whereas the Chhattisgarh government has already made a plan regarding livestock, which is not a problem but a means of earning for the citizens of Chhattisgarh.

Taking a dig at Adityanath, Baghel said that those who use bulldozers on helpless people cannot be a saviour. He also questioned as to how could the BJP claim that they are the saviour of Lord Ram, who himself is everyone’s saviour.

He said that ever since the BJP government came to power, the people of the country are getting poorer, and the saffron party is getting richer.

Baghel claimed that only the Congress can do good to the citizens of the country and the state.