Fighting Ignorance Since 2003, MANGALOREAN.COM Celebrating TWENTY Years Today

Mangaluru: Yes, We have come a long way, and today MANGALOREAN.COM, which is rightly known for its commitment to making things happen, our agility and our passion for unlocking the value in Web Publication, has reached the MILESTONE 20th Birthday..No one should overlook work anniversaries. Whether it be one year or twenty, they are all important. It celebrates how much work employees had put in and what they did to help move the company forward. Celebrating an anniversary is a great way to show that we are noticing all our hard work and dedication.

This milestone presents a special opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of the last 20 years, as well as glimpse the future of Mangalorean.com. It’s an honour and a privilege for everyone who is at the helm of various posts in celebrating two decades, and as “Team Mangalorean”, we are all confident that our Web Portal is going to be here for a long time. It has prospered and reached greater heights in 20 years not just because of what a popular web portal it is, but it has prospered because of the hard work of the dedicated and committed Team Members who provide the best reading pleasure to our fans. 20 years may have gone by in the blink of an eye, but that does NOT mean it should go unnoticed. This column is a tribute to all those Team Members who had gone the extra mile to make sure that all their work was done right, and to all our readers for their support during the last 20 years of our existence.

It was in the year 2003 when a flood of new identities were created on Mangalorean.com and a handful of intrepid journos/reporters/artists /photographers took charge to create a new website, which would reach millions of readers worldwide. And today, this website has been transformed by players here locally, in the state, nationwide and across the globe, to make it one of the most read and loved websites. The actions, reactions, hopes, aspirations, dreams, success and failure of Team Mangalorean both individually and as a collective group over the last 20 years have shaped an immense, sprawling backstory that has become one of the grandest success stories ever to occur, and the best part of the story is that it still evolves as we enjoyed 20 years and step into 21st year of Mangalorean.com’s legacy. As we are celebrating our greatest moments during the past 20 years, it’s time to raise the toast and cut the cake – because it’s Mangalorean.com’s 20th birthday! Cheers!

In the last 20 years, Mangalorean.com has received so many accolades for the unbiased news provided to our web readers. 20 years is an important milestone for any business. Our Web has witnessed tremendous achievements and outstanding performances in the past 20 years, and thanks to everyone from which Mangalorean.com inherited a strong and sound foundation, which helped it to aim and achieve greater objectives. Success never comes in a day. It comes with strong determination and with great hard work, and we have done it. Over the last 20 years, our Website has seen remarkable growth, with many added features. The large volume of readership is the reason for our two decades of existence. Our relentless pursuit of excellence stems from an innate desire to empower our readers by providing them with the BEST reading materials, and we firmly believe that ‘Readers’ are the heartbeat of Mangalorean.com.

Since its existence, Mangalorean.com has already matured into a sophisticated website with an enviable swag of compliments, applause, and good wishes from well-wishers and readers. Website maintenance and up-gradation are needed over a period of time. As the Internet evolves, global quality standards for websites have increased tremendously. A good website needs strategic thinking, appropriate designing, quality process implementation, Internet marketing and regular maintenance. Keeping that in mind, we thought of giving an extreme makeover to our old web design, by upgrading it with a brand new look – a revamped, innovative and restructured website of Mangalorean.com was launched on the occasion of the 50th birthday of the editor-in-chief and proprietor of Mangalorean.com, Violet Pereira, on 12 March 2016.

One of our team members said, “Why don’t we include Kannada news in our portal?” We all thought that it was a very good idea, so without thinking further, we even added a Kannada news section in 2015. Changes always make a difference! We anticipated more readers after our web up-gradation and also by incorporating Kannada News Section, and our initiative did create miracles, which saw a tremendous increase in our readership.

Twenty years might not seem like a long time for some people, but for me, my association with Mangalorean.com for the last 15 years feels like almost a lifetime. Ever since I started contributing articles/poems/ short stories and other reading materials while I was in Chicago-USA, for nearly 24 years. Since then I never looked back and instead involved myself more in this prestigious website, and when I came down to Mangaluru for good a few years ago, I decided to be on the editorial board, being at the helm of various duties. I think I made a very good decision by being part of ‘Team Mangalorean’, thereby unleashing my hidden writing talents and sharing them with my fellow readers. It feels great to be with Mangalorean.com and the bevvy of management duo, staff, reporters, photographers and others.

Over the past 20 years, Mangalorean.com has changed more than its name and focus. This website has transitioned and transformed how journalism should be. Our goal was to help our readers thrive in this era of innovation, transformation and the new trend of journalism. I know that our website has reached such a stage, where it has been a kind of “addiction” to our readers who browse through our website portals in the morning, mid-day, evening and night- to get the latest news and views that they crave for. And it feels great for Team Mangalorean to know that! For two decades, we have been working passionately to keep you informed about the latest local, national and around-the-world news. So it is only fair to admit, this 20th anniversary is one we are proud of. A lot more than the layout has changed since then.

30 August 2016 was a unique day in the history of Mangaluru that a ‘Unique Trust’ benefiting a ‘Unique community of Transgenders’, where the birth of ‘Parivarthan Charitable Trust (R) took place, aiming to bring “changes” in the lives of Transgenders, and trying to bring them to the mainstream. Making history across the world was the launch of the first “Transgender’s Day” at Roshni Nilaya on 22 March 2017. Yet another milestone in the history of Mangaluru was that PCT along with Mangalorean.com hosted the FIRST Beauty Pageant for the transgender community on 14 October 2018 and it was a hit, making headline news in an array of media.

Truth is, God helps all of those who ask…even if it isn’t in quite the way we are expecting help. Whatever we do to serve others around us – even through small acts of kindness – may not impact the world as a whole, yet it can make a positive impact on one more person. In their world. In their life. Isn’t that important? It is also doing the Lord’s work when we serve others. To help other people in whatever way we can is the calling of every one of us. Reaching out and serving other people is the greatest act of kindness and love. It’s the greatest example that Jesus Christ gave to us through His ministry on Earth. So, while it may be true that The Lord helps those who help themselves, He truly and abundantly blesses those who help others. And therefore, during all these years, Team Mangalorean has been involved in various community projects and contributed generously towards social service projects.

Throughout the years, Mangalorean.com has tried to publish news without any bias and has promoted an open, passionate debate expressing different views. We have been the voice of the poor, oppressed, common man, marginalized and weaker sections, rich, etc. and have revealed the hidden truths in all fields irrespective of caste, creed, religion, politics, and so on. Our website is the voice of the people, and we always strive hard to publish the news immediately! Being in a website business is not an easy task. There is something to be said about not only surviving in an industry as volatile as the website business but thriving amongst the numerous channel magazines, newsletters and websites. We are still ready to accept the gauntlet and face the odds and challenges to make mangalorean.com the best website in the coastal district, and for that, we solicit your fullest support and patronage.

I think that we are all in agreement that news is more interesting than frivolity, and that actually with the world as it is, and the way it has been for the last 20 years, it’s madness to turn away from current affairs. I think there’s a much-needed role for us as digital media is not bogged down in decades of bureaucracy and can speak and interact with young and older people honestly and interestingly. At Mangalorean.com we don’t make news, we spread the news! Once a website has gone live, there needs to be ongoing upkeep, like content creation and accessibility etc. There is also a great opportunity to keep improving the site based on real user feedback and requests. The feedback/comments/reviews from our readers helped us a lot, and our website is continually enhanced.

Mangalorean.com is proudly experiencing a decade of success recording exponential growth. Well rooted in the noble tradition of providing the best news around the world, Our WEB has phenomenally become one of the best choices of readers worldwide for their news needs. Mangalorean.com wouldn’t have accomplished all these things or been the website company it is today without a lot of luck and the hard work and dedication of the many men and women who have worked over the past 20 years. As we traverse, we intend to scale greater heights and touch the lives of innumerable common people in society, thereby also trying our best to accomplish many more milestones in the years to come.

It is a gratifying experience to look back and count the blessings as the management, staff and stakeholders advance with the celebrations of ten glorious years of existence. They all realize it is time to retrospect on the past, reflect on the current achievements and resolve future goals….. A big salute to all those who contributed their bit to accomplish this milestone. Long Live MANGALOREAN.COM

Mangalorean.com has, without a doubt, achieved what it initially aimed to do. It has not only brought Mangaloreans closer to each other but has also made a sincere effort to preserve Mangalorean ethos, culture, language and tradition. We feel that, even though the journey so far has not been easy, it has been entirely worthwhile, bringing with it a complete sense of satisfaction and pride. What has been appreciated by our readers far and wide is that the portal has not shown any leanings towards any faith or community in particular nor any preference to or bias against any political ideology. It has desisted from becoming a mouthpiece for anyone but is only trying to be a voice for those who need to be heard.

Like this: Like Loading...