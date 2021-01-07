Spread the love



















‘Filament-less’ Kerala way to fight global warming: Vijayan



Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a ‘filament-less’ Kerala is the alternative to reduce global warming, adding that conservation of energy is as important as generation.

The Chief minister was delivering his inaugural address during distribution of LED bulbs in the state through video conference.

Vijayan said that production and promotion of LED bulbs is the policy of the state government. He said that 1 crore LED bulbs are being distributed to 17 lakh consumers who have registered with the state electricity board. He also added that consumers who require LED bulbs can again register with the board.

He said that the project ‘Nilavu’ on converting street lamps under local self governments to LED is a major success.

State Power Minister M.M. Mani said that the government is providing a warranty of 3 years for LED bulbs.

The ‘filament-less’ project is the main project under ‘Energy Kerala Project’ and the idea is to bring down the usage of mercury lamps and instead promote LED bulbs.