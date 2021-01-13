Spread the love



















Film on Haryana’s Jat Reservation Andolan in cinemas soon



New Delhi: A documentary film titled Cheer Haran focuses on the violence that erupted during Jat Reservation Andolan in Haryana in 2016. The Kuldeep Ruhil directorial will hit the cinemas in North India on January 29.

“‘Cheer Haran’ is an attempt to understand and dissect the mechanism of any violent human conflict,” said Ruhil.

According to the makers, the film is an attempt to discover the reasons behind the protests and elements that triggered the violence. The film goes into the causes and repurcussions to alert society about such conflicts.

“When the conflict between Reality and Myth starts claiming lives, it is for us to find what’s the truth and what’s not. Presenting the First Look Poster of a daring expose, ‘Cheer Haran’ that takes us beyond a veil of misinformation, right into the heart of a crisis, to heal and make peace,” read a post shared by Panorama Spotlight on Instagram, who have presented the film.