Filming in Girls’ Restroom Case: College Administration Clarifies

Udupi: After the statement made by the district SP, the College administration of Netra Jyothi College, Udupi clarified that the students who were involved in filming the Video are suspended.

In a press conference on July 25, 2023, the director of Netra Jyothi College Rashmi Krishna Prasad said, “The incident occurred last Wednesday when I was out of town. When I came back the very next day, we suspended the students. The girls were suspended for bringing the mobile to the college, which is prohibited, and for recording the video”.

Rashmi further said, “Three girls told the victim that their target was some other girls, but she was mistakenly videographed. They reportedly deleted the video. However, the victim told her friends about the incident, and they reported the matter to the management”.

Rashmi also clarified, “As soon as we came to know about the incident, we immediately suspended the three girls involved. Though the victim was reluctant to lodge a police complaint, we informed the police about the incident. We also handed over the mobile phones used for recording the video for forensic examination”.

