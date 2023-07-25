Filming in restroom row: K’taka BJP announces state-wide protest on July 27

The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced organising a state-wide protest on July 27 over the filming of Hindu girls by Muslim female students in a college restroom matter, while also demanding the arrest of the accused students.



Addressing a joint press conference at BJP headquarters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, BJP MLCs N. Ravikumar, Tejaswini Gowda and party’s state Secretary Bharathi Mugdum made this announcement.

The women’s wing of the party would stage a protest in all districts.

BJP MLC N. Ravikumar questioned that “if Hindu girls filmed Muslim girls, then would have been the situation?”

“Five days have passed. The girls are suspended from the college but the police have not taken any action. Rashmi Samant (an activist) who demanded an investigation is threatened. This government has lost its mind,” he said.

“The Muslim girls have staged a protest for hijab to cover their faces. What does the present government have to say about the Hindu girls’ videos which support the idea that Muslim girls should not show their faces?” MLC Ravikumar questioned.

“The justice differs for Hindus and Muslims,” he added.

He also condemned the statement of Udupi SP Hakay Akshay Machchindra, saying the police should not hush up a case like this.

“The IPS rank is achieved to bring the cases to light not to hush them up. Without investigation, it is wrong to say that the video is not shared. How can the police issue such a statement, without probing?” Ravikumar questioned.

“We are in a state of shock. This kind of situation is prevailing in the state after the Congress government came to power,” he added.

“On July 20, three Muslim girls filmed the Hindu girls using restrooms. Those three girls have been suspended from college for the act. But, no action was taken against them. Those girls had shared the videos in groups. But, after the incident comes to light they are claiming that they are also victims. There is a terrible situation of classmates resorting to such acts,” MLC Tejaswini Gowda said.

“When activist Rashmi Samant tried to voice the issue when an attempt was made to hush it up, the police entered her residence and threatened her parents,” she added.

State BJP Secretary Bharathi Mugdum demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

