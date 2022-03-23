Filthy & Stinky Drainage Water Flowing Behind Mini Vidhana Soudha a HEALTH HAZARD

Filthy & Stinky Drainage Water Flowing Behind Mini Vidhana Soudha for MONTHS a HEALTH HAZARD, leading to diseases like Dengue, Malaria, Cholera etc. Not just Mini Vidhana Soudha, even the Taluk Panchayat Mangaluru, and also DK Panchayat Mannu (Soil) Arogya Kendra, are located close by, and none of the officials of three departments have taken any action for months in rectifying the STINKY problem. If Mini Vidhana Soudha and Taluk Panchayat Premises are Not CLEAN, How Can You Expect Mangaluru City to be CLEAN?

Mangaluru: Everyone has heard the saying “Never judge a book by its cover-but judge what is inside it .” This metaphorical phrase means one shouldn’t prejudge the worth or value of something by its outward appearance alone. Well, that certainly is true when applied to everyday life. Most of us tend to look at one’s external appearance and draw a short conclusion on their character when we first observe them. Similarly, Never judge a person by his/her outer looks, instead judge him/her by inner character . And for that matter, never judge the standard and beauty of Mini Vidhana Soudha the appearance from the front side, but also judge it by the appearance from the back side.

Also as the saying goes, “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones?” What it actually means is that we shouldn’t criticize or find faults in other people when you yourself have faults and weaknesses. You wouldn’t want someone throwing a stone back at your glass would you ? The concept is that if you live in a glass house and throw rocks at your neighbours, you could damage your own home. We have to be careful how we behave and take action against others, because in trying to harm or sleuth others you could bring trouble on yourself. This quote compares well to character of our officials at Mini Vidhana Soudha and Taluk Panchayat , who go around the City and urge the citizens to keep their surroundings clean, as part of Swachh Mangaluru- and also bring awareness of cleanliness in order to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria by the mosquitoes- but the same officials, including the Tahsildar, have neglected the cleanliness in and around their Offices.

It looks like “We don’t practice what we preach” kind of thing for these government paid officials ? Few days ago I had escorted a friend of mine for some land dispute issue to Mini Vidhana Soudha, and after the work was done we went to the nearby canteen in the premises for snacks and coffee- and we were surprised to see the filthy and stinky drainage water flowing by very close to the canteen. And we came to know from the canteen staff, the dirty water has been flowing for a couple of months. Not able to bear the stink of drainage water, while sipping on a fresh brewed coffee at the canteen, I quickly got away from that area.

Even the hand wash sink was filled with trash , and the strewn garbage mixed with water-logging means..Malaria, Dengue and other vector borne diseases. And there are office workers on duty very close to this hazardous area. Those who have a weak immune system may fall prey to microbes that roam freely in the air. The city officials have been checking for sanitary conditions and areas where stagnant water is stored around the city in order to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, but they haven’t checked these government offices where wet waste and drainage water has been collected, right behind their offices.

Other than the chances of giving scope for the mosquitoes to breed, the messy waste area has been also creating a lot of hassles and inconveniences for clients to park their vehicles or walk by. While Mangaluru long ago was rated as one of the best in the ‘Swachata Survekshan ‘ by the Central government, no swachata in the backyard of these government buildings sends a wrong message. Has anyone, right from the tahsildar and other guys holding top posts in these offices here given any thought about this mess behind their office premises. With filthy water and waste lying behind these offices, there is a possibility of spread of disease through mosquitoes arising because of the rain water, since it rained a few days ago. And also there are two eatery places (Saidev Restaurant & juice Centre, and Panchayat office canteen) very close to the drainage, and chances are their customers could be affected with disease. But no officials give a damn and care for the safety and health issues of the public.

In conclusion, I think Mangaloreans should compel the City officials and other civic agencies to accept responsibilities for the fundamental right to life and to provide a hazard- less atmosphere, rather than be dazzled by announcements of fancy and expensive beautification schemes of City upgrading; and all that hoopla of raiding business and eatery establishments. Apart from cleaning up the waste menace right at their doorsteps, district administration and MCC must set right walking spaces, erect proper hazard signs near construction/ repair zones, provide clean toilets, take care of the garbage situation, provide necessary work equipment and clothing for the garbage collectors, get rid of all those stagnant culverts and ponds–thereby enabling all citizens- old, young, and the infirm to lead a healthy and safe life in Mangaluru.

It doesn’t take much money, but it needs a lot of political will and enforced accountability. Let’s hope for a better and a clean Mangalore City, supposed to be the Coastal Pride of Karnataka, and the best educational hub in the nation. As they say “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”- it’s advisable that the concerned officials clean up the mess in their OWN premises SOON, and prevent the spread of any diseases. I only hope that the tahsildar inside the Mini Vidhana Soudha and other top officials in the neighbouring government departments take this report seriously and do the needful ! Thank You.