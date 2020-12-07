Spread the love



















Final Day of the Annual Feast of St Joseph Vaz Shrine- Mudipu

Mangaluru: The fourth/final day of the annual feast of St Joseph Vaz Shrine was celebrated with great devotion on December 6th, 2020. At 10:30 am the Solemn Eucharistic celebration was presided over by Rev. Dr. Archibald Gonsalves OCD Director Ryshivana, Ranipura. He reflected on the Life of St. Joseph vaz, Moreover, he gave us a call to be zealous missionaries like St Joseph Vaz who was a missionary disciple and who lived the Gospel concretely.

Fr Benjamin Pinto, the Rector of St Joseph Vaz Shrine thanked the Priests. He expressed his gratitude to all those who worked for the smooth functioning of the annual feast. Mr Naveen D’Souza, Vice-President Parish Pastoral Parishad, Mrs Irene Veigas, Secretary honoured the Rev Fr. Archibald Gonsalves. Pilgrims experienced a spiritual atmosphere through prayer and adoration. Rev. Fr. Lawrence D’souza, Olvinahalli and guest priests were present. Fr. Vijay Machado, Director, Mangala Jyothi animated the liturgy of the annual feast.

At 5:00 pm Concluding mass of the annual feast was celebrated by Rev. Dr Antony Prakash Monteiro, Campus Director, St. Philomena College Puttur. After the Eucharistic celebration, the Shrine flag lowered and then handed to the Rector Rev. Fr Benjamin Pinto. About 5000 Faithfuls participated in the four days of annual feast celebration.